The Block creator Julian Cress teases first international series with a twist

"Maybe in Dubai"
Steph and Gian in a promo pic holding tools for season 19 of The Block. Would they be considered for The Block international?
Would you want to see season 19 winners Steph and Gian on an All-Star international series of The Block?
Nine Network

If you thought The Block couldn’t get bigger, better, and more explosive, you thought wrong. It turns out that the series creator, Julian Cress, has some big plans for the future of the beloved construction series. But this time around, he’s set his sights further than Aussie shores. 

In an exclusive chat with TV WEEK, Julian has teased an international version of the series. But that’s not all – he wants to cast the season with an All-Star or celebrity cast, with season 19 winners Steph and Gian keen to take part and fans calling for stars Jamie from Married at First Sight and Robert Irwin to join.

Jamie from Married at First Sight in her bridal gown.
Jamie from MAFS would be a hilarious cast addition! (Credit: Nine Network)

“We’ve started talking about doing an extra season – a short one with All Stars of celebrities overseas somewhere,” Julian reveals.

“Maybe in Dubai or somewhere that is a really crazy place to renovate, where all the tradies would not speak your language.”  

While it may seem far-fetched, Cress believes that the bold idea might truly come to fruition. He believes that as long as the main series stays intact, audiences would love an extra dose “special series” of The Block with some familiar faces. 

Robert Irwin in a press pic. Would he be considered for The Block international?
What about Robert Irwin on the tools?

“It would never replace the main series that we make each year,” he declares. “It’s where you get to meet people like Sonny and Alicia, Robby and Mat, Han and Can. They’re the people The Block is all about – it’s about real people.”  

Over the years, The Block has taken over an array of different locations. It started in the beach-side suburb of Bondi in Sydney in season one, before moving to Manly and Vaucluse. 

Kylie and Brad smiling on site of The Block season 20.
Season 20’s controversial couple Kylie and Brad could spice up the cast on an international version of the series. (Credit: Nine Network)

Then the show packed up and moved to Victoria where it has built gorgeous homes all around the state in suburbs including Richmond, South Melbourne, Albert Park. Prahran, South Yarra and Port Melbourne. 

So far, the furthest the series has taken its construction site is Phillip Island so we’re more than excited to see how the cast, crew and contestants will cope overseas! 

Who would you like to see on a Celebrity international version of The Block?

