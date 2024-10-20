It has been a whirlwind of a season for the stars competing on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition, but only one team can be the winner of the 2024 season.

The season began with eleven bright-eyed and hopeful celebrities but facing some of the biggest challenges on offer has pushed these contestants to their very limits.

In the last leg of The Amazing Race was none other than Bam Bam and Logan Tuivasa, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Pete and Bridget Helliar, and finally Billy and Oscar Brownless.

Fans were on the edge of their seats watching the final four teams battle it out for the winning prize.

So, who has taken home the top prize?

The winner of The Amazing Race Australia 2024 is Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and his brother Logan.

“I’m just blessed and grateful that I’ve experienced this with my brother,” Tai said to Beau following their win.

As the winner of the Celebrity Edition season, Tai and Logan not only earnt bragging rights but also $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Tai and Logan were racing for Sydney Region Aboriginal Corporation, a community-controlled not-for-profit whose mission is to improve the health, social, emotional, and economic wellbeing of Aboriginal people.

“It’s going to be awesome, [SRAC] does a lot of work with kids from the area, from Western Sydney, and they take a lot of football gear and stuff out to the Aboriginal communities, hand them out and do football days,” Tai told Seven following his win.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing where they get to now, and how far out in the community they can reach. That’s really important to me so I’m pumped about that.”

