RFDS season 3 finale: The life of a team member hangs in the balance

Just when you thought that TV WEEK Logie Award-winning drama RFDS couldn’t get any better, it does! This double episode finale is packed with healing, heartbreak and plenty of the Outback action we love.

The simmering tension between Chaya (Emma Harvie) and Matty (Jack Scott) reaches boiling point at a tricky retrieval, forcing Chaya to miss an important mediation session between Anna (Elena Carapetis) and Poppy (Luca Sardelis).

When Chaya finally arrives, an explosive revelation has destroyed any hope of the mother and daughter reconciling.



Meanwhile, Matty notices a vial of fentanyl has gone missing and raises his concerns with Leonie (Justine Clarke). It leads to Chaya’s resignation and a steep downward spiral.

“She is playing with fire because she’s in a bad place,” Emma Harvie tells TV WEEK. “She’s feeling really bad about herself. We see her kind of break. I think that’s the first time you really see Chaya vulnerable in that way.”

On top of that, Taylor’s health is deteriorating and she makes a difficult decision. To give his niece some space, Pete (Stephen Peacocke) decides to move back to Adelaide – which takes Eliza (Emma Hamilton) by surprise.



When the bus driver’s charges are downgraded because of Eliza’s expert evidence, it sends Anna over the edge, leading to a shocking confrontation at the RFDS base.

On the way to an emotional memorial for the bus crash victims, Ryan (Rick Davies) and Eliza question their relationship, but then a call comes in – there’s a fire at Anna’s property. The grieving mother is trapped inside, having taken an apparent overdose. The situation becomes even worse when the team realises there is wool inside, creating hydrogen cyanide as it burns.



Eliza and the crew work hard to save Anna, but, as the plane flies away, and with no-one else there to help them, Pete and Eliza make a devastating discovery and share a long overdue confession.

“It was really emotional to shoot,” Emma Hamilton says of the final scenes. “I think it was the perfect way to end a hectic season three, but hopefully there’s more to come!”

RFDS season finale airs Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel and 7Plus

