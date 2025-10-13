Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
RFDS: A tough new case turns out to have a shocking twist

Killing me softly
Eliza and Ryan kiss on set of RFDS.
Despite the kisses, cracks are showing in Eliza and Ryan's relationship.
CH7

We’re in for a big week on RFDS.

Anna’s outburst at Eliza is weighing heavily on everyone’s minds as the RFDS team head out on their different retrievals. It prompts fire officer Ryan (Rick Davies) to suggest turning on location sharing with girlfriend Eliza (Emma Hamilton), so he can keep tabs on her.

“We’re really lucky to have Rick join the cast. He’s slotted in as if he’s always been there,” Emma tells TV WEEK.

Julie and Wayne hold a baby on set of RFDS.
A sick baby has Wayne rattled. (Credit: CH7)

Eliza and Matty (Jack Scott) attend a terminally ill patient (Sarah Brokensha) who requests voluntary assisted dying. But they’re surprised to discover her estranged husband is Owen (Brendan Rock), the bus driver who caused the catastrophic crash in the opening episode of this season. He shares some information that has Eliza questioning what they thought they knew.

Meanwhile, mental health nurse Chaya (Emma Harvie) checks in on Anna (Elena Carapetis) and offers her a lift to Adelaide, hoping the five-hour journey will give her the chance to comfort the grieving mother and perhaps relieve some of the guilt Chaya feels about accidentally revealing the results of Owen’s blood tests.

Caleb gets Matty with the mace spray in a struggle on set of RFDS.
Caleb gets Matty with the mace spray. (Credit: CH7)

“She feels like she’s failing and she’s not serving anyone the way she wants to,” says Emma Harvie.

“It’s in those moments that she puts her own struggles aside and probably doesn’t deal with them in the way she should to be in a good place herself.

“Chaya does a lot of pushing stuff down,” Emma explains.

Elsewhere, new parents Mira (Ash Ricardo) and Wayne (Rob Collins) are shaken by the retrieval of a critically ill baby, reminding them of the fragility of their own daughter.

RFDS team is on the scene interviewing the bus driver Owen from the first episode of the season.
Bus driver Owen has some surprising revelations. (Credit: CH7)

Taylor (Sofia Nolan) also finally opens up to Pete (Stephen Peacocke) about the father of her baby. It’s a small step, but Pete is grateful to Eliza for encouraging Taylor to talk to him.

Out in the field, Matty is diverted to an overdose patient along with police officer Caleb (Mark Fantasia).

“Matty doesn’t really like Caleb: he finds him a bit annoying, a bit arrogant,” says Emma Harvie. But Chaya is having a casual relationship with Caleb.

When their patient comes out swinging, Matty is accidentally pepper-sprayed. It results in some frustrating paperwork – and a controversial kiss!

