TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses sensitive subjects including mental health and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Advertisement

It’s 25 years this month since the first season of Survivor went to air in the US. That first season, Survivor: Borneo, was a huge hit, and plenty of Australians have been loyal fans of the show ever since.

Forty-eight seasons of US Survivor have now gone to air. That’s more than 700 people attempting to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. And 17 of those people have died – the most recent one being Survivor: Nicaragua’s Jane Bright, whose death was announced last week.

Three people from the first season, Survivor: Borneo, have passed away, including Rudy Boesch, who made it to the impressive age of 91. At the other end of the scale, Caleb Bankston from season 27, Blood vs Water, was only 27 years old when he was killed, just months before his wedding.

TV WEEK pays tribute to the 17 US Survivor contestants we’ve lost. Gone, but not forgotten.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.