How the cast of Neighbours will be spending the holiday season

After a year of dramatic storylines filled with deaths, break-ups and make-ups, the cast of Neighbours are looking forward to a well-earned Christmas break.

“Everyone will be spending quality time with their families over the holidays and going on trips,” Candice Leask, who stars as Wendy, tells TV WEEK. “We’re all so supportive of each other having down time, as we spend so much time working on set through the year.”

Naomi Rukavina, Riley Bryant, Marley Williams and Sara West on set of the Neighbours Christmas shoot (Credit: 10)

This year, Neighbours sadly farewelled characters David (Takaya Honda), Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Haz (Shiv Palekar), Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) and even beloved Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

“Seeing Lucinda leave the show was a devastating day,” Majella Davis, who plays Krista, says. “She has such a big heart, which radiates on and off screen. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to know her.”

In their absence, the series has welcomed Hollywood star Chrishell Stause and Kate Connick – US entertainer Harry Connick Jr’s daughter – as Yaz and Fallon respectively.

“Chrishell and Kate were angels both on and off screen,” Sara West, who plays Cara Varga-Murphy, enthuses. “I only wish Cara crossed their paths more often!”

Christmas Chrishell! (Credit: 10)

As the cast reflect on the highlights of 2024, they also share how they’ll be spending the festive season.

“Going to the Daytime Emmy Awards [in LA in June], where Annie Jones [who plays Jane] and I presented an award, was amazing,” Stefan Dennis, 66, who plays Paul, says of his favourite moment.

“My favourite Christmas tradition would be when I was young my mum would celebrate 12 days of Christmas,” he adds. “The tree would be put up in December, but not decorated until Christmas Eve. We’d all go to midnight Mass, then come home and take turns decorating the tree. It’s such a special memory.

“These days, my family loves Eggs Benedict and mimosas [the cocktail of sparkling wine and orange juice] for breakfast and a roast mid-afternoon.”

Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) got engaged this Christmas (Credit: 10)

Majella, meanwhile, loves to belt out “cheesy carols” and drive around looking at the lights on Christmas Eve, although Sara’s plans are a little less orthodox.

“I try to get my mum as drunk as I can by midday,” she jokes.

Susan, Jane and Nicolette cheers to the holidays (Credit: 10)

While most of the cast are off spending time with their families, Naomi Rukavina, who plays Dr Remi Varga-Murphy, hopes she won’t have to wait until cameras are rolling to see her work family.

“I live near the water, and my partner has a lovely restaurant, Pipi’s Kiosk, on the foreshore in Albert Park [in Melbourne],” she says. “A bunch of people from work want to come and eat, drink and swim, so I think we’ll be seeing a bit of each other!”

