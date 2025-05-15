There is nothing more enthralling than the world of assassins, which is partly the reason so many viewers love John Wick and its most likely why Ballerina will receive the same love.

Advertisement

In 2025, fans will be thrown into the violent world of John Wick upon the release of Ana De Armas’ Ballerina.

(Credit: Lionsgate)

But with the franchise expanding, a lot of dedicated fans have many questions about the latest film. Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions including where to watch the original John Wick films.

When does From the World of John Wick: Ballerina release?

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will release in cinemas across Australia on June 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Will Keanu Reeves appear in Ballerina?

It wouldn’t be the John Wick franchise without Keanu Reeves. So yes, the actor will make an appearance in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

(Credit: Lionsgate)

What is the plot for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina?

Viewers will jump back in time for Ballerina as the movie takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Following the life of Eve Macarro, who begins training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma at a young age. After the death of her father, the ballerina-assassin seeks revenge.

Advertisement

Who is the cast of Ballerina (2025)?

Leading the charge as Eve is Ana De Armas, and of course, Keanu Reeves. However, Keanu isn’t the only actor making a reappearance as Anjelica Huston reappears as The Director.

Additional cast members of Ballerina (2025) include Ian McShane as Winston, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Lena, Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor, Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine, Lance Reddick as Charon and Juliet Doherty as Tatiana.

(Credit: Lionsgate)

Where to watch the John Wick franchise in Australia:

If you’re on the hunt for a John Wick viewing party, we have good news – it’s available to stream from a few different platforms in Australia.

Advertisement

In total, there are four John Wick films: John Wick (2014); John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017); John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) plus Ballerina.

The first three films are available for streaming on Stan. All four films are available to stream on Netflix.

All four films are also available to rent or buy on Prime Video in Australia.

(Credit: Summit Entertainment)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.