Anjelica Huston, best known for her role as Morticia in The Addams Family, has revealed her secret battle with cancer.

The Hollywood actress, aged 73, confessed her “bout with cancer” was first diagnosed in 2019 following the release of action film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which featured Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.

Anjelica revealed all about her private battle during an interview with PEOPLE.

“That was a very serious moment for me,” she said. “I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself.”

Following her cancer diagnosis, the doctors cleared Anjelica of cancer and has remained so for four years. However, she continues to do regular scans.

“It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

After being cleared by the doctors, Anjelica celebrated by walking “in [her] garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

But why share the details of her cancer diagnosis now? In the exclusive interview, Anjelica revealed her hopes to uplift others.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” she confessed.

Despite her diagnosis, Angelica didn’t disappear from the screen either, starring in various TV shows and movies since including Waiting for Anya, The French Dispatch, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and most recently Towards Zero.

She will also be returning to the John Wick universe in 2025, with the spin-off movie Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas.

Anjelica, the daughter of late film director and screenwriter John Huston, was however best known for her role in The Addams Family and The Witches.

During her career, she has received many accolades, including multiple Golden Globe Award nominations and one win, and three Academy Awards in 1986, 1990 and 1991.

