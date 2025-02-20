By now, it is common knowledge that any novel written by Colleen Hoover will rip out our heart and tear it to pieces before returning it – and It Ends With Us is no exception.

Advertisement

Despite her tear-jerking storylines, fans willingly take on this heartbreak for the temporary joy of reading an astonishing book.

Blake Lively leads as Lily in It Ends With Us. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

It Ends With Us has arguably become one of Colleen’s more popular books thanks to it blowing up on social media during the pandemic – despite its 2016 release.

In turn, the book-to-movie adaptation has attracted some Hollywood favourites including Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner, and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon.

Advertisement

“Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear,” Blake told People. “Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on.”

“I loved Lily. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

The adaptation releases later in 2024. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

The film follows Lily who falls in love with Ryle. But their relationship becomes abusive when Lily plots an exit with her first love Atlas Corrigan played by Brandon Sklenar.

Advertisement

Also in the cast is Isabela Ferrer (young Lily Bloom), Jenny Slate (Allysa), Alex Neustaedter (young Atlas) and Hasan Minhaj (Marshall).

To film the emotional drama, the cast and crew took to the streets of New Jersey. Leaked images of Blake in character quickly sparked criticism among the dedicated fanbase. Protagonist Lily is known for her eccentric style, but many fans believed the adaptation has taken her outfits beyond ‘quirky’ to ‘weird.’

It is unknown which streaming service it will hit in Australia. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Where to watch It Ends With Us in Australia

The film was released in cinemas on August 9, 2024. Now, It Ends With Us is officially coming to streaming.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, you will be able to watch the movie on Prime Video, although a specific release date it yet to be confirmed.

Start streaming now on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use