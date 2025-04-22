There is no escaping death in the sixth instalment of Final Destination, releasing in 2025

An entire generation of horror movie buffs were born with the release of Final Destination in 2000.

The brilliant – and completely terrifying – minds behind Final Destination left each and every viewer haunted with the idea that death was the one fate we could never escape.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

In 2025, the terrifying plot returns for a sixth film titled Final Destination: Bloodlines.

With this exciting news, TV WEEK is obviously in the mood for a Final Destination movie marathon. Plus, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the new Bloodlines film coming soon.

Where to watch every Final Destination movie in Australia:

All five Final Destination films are available to rent or buy on Prime Video in Australia.

The first Final Destination film was released in 2000, with the following iterations releasing in 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2015. All films have a MA15+ rating.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

Additionally, the franchise is also available for streaming on HBO’s newly released service, Max.

Given the sixth Final Destination has not yet been released, it is currently unknown which streaming giant will house the movie.

When does Final Destination: Bloodlines release?

The 2025 Final Destination movie will be released in theatres on May 16, in Australia.

What is the plot for Final Destination: Bloodlines?

The sixth film follows a young college student, Stefani who is “plagued by a violent and recurring nightmare.”

Hoping to break the cycle, she returns home to track down the one person who may save her and her family from the horrific end that “inevitable awaits them all.”

(Credit: Warner Bros)

“If you screw with Death’s plans, things can get very… messy,” it teased on Instagram. “You never know how your Final Destination will reach you.”

Plus, it’s Final Destination… terrifying death scenarios that we never thought imaginable are going to be brought to life.

Will the death scenes beat the gruesome eye surgery scene in the fifth film? Or even that escalator scene in the forth movie? Only time will tell!

Who is the cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Portraying the troubled college student Stefani Lewis is Kaitlyn Santa Juana who isn’t new to horror given her role in the 2022 film The Friendship Game.

Joining her in Final Destination: Bloodlines is Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell; Tony Todd as William Bludworth; Brec Bassinger as Iris Campbell; Teo Briones as Charlie Lewis; Owen Joyner as Bobby Campbell; April Telek as Aunt Brenda and Rya Kihlstedt as Darlene Lewis.

