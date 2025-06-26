Daisy Edgar-Jones is starring in a new adaptation of a classic Jane Austen novel: Sense and Sensibility.

The Normal People actress announced the news on 25 June by sharing a selfie on Instagram, where she was holding up a worn copy of Sense and Sensibility, captioning the post with a simple eye emoji.

The 27-year-old will take on the role of Elinor, a character who was last portrayed on screen by Emma Thompson.

Sense and Sensibility was Jane Austen’s first novel and it follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who must find themselves potential suitors after their father passes away.

(Credit: Instagram)

The film is being made by Focus Features and Working Title Films, the production companies behind the Academy Award-winning 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice and a 2020 adaptation of Emma.

Australian author, Diana Reid, whose debut novel Love & Virtue quickly became a bestseller during the pandemic, wrote the adaptation.

“I wrote a film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility and it’s shooting next month, directed by Georgia Oakley and starring @daisyedgarjones,” she announced on Instagram this week.

“Working Title have made all my favourite films, some of which (the Richard Curtis ones) made me want to move to London in the first place. So it has been beyond a dream come true to work with them on this project over the past year. It is astonishing that they trusted me with this novel, which means so much to so many people. I’m still pinching myself and cannot wait to see this film come to life with such an exceptional team!”

Daisy rose to fame when she starred alongside Paul Mescal in the 2020 adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Normal People.

Daisy and Paul Mescal in Normal People. (Credit: BBC Three)

She then went on to star in the adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel Where The Crawdads Sing, which was released in 2022 to mixed reviews.

In an interview with ELLE this year, the actress said although the film didn’t receive great reviews from critics, the audience seemed to love it.

“It’s been the thing that most people come up to say they loved,” she told the publication.

“For some people, it’s their favourite film. How amazing is that? And I had the best time, and I think it’s a great film,” she added. “Art is so subjective, and you can’t control how people respond. You can only do something with goodwill and to learn something from it yourself.”

The rest of the cast of Sense and Sensibility is yet to be announced.

