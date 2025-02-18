Just when fans thought we’d officially bid farewell to beloved family-series, Bump, Stan has announced the universe is returning with a Christmas special film.

While celebrating ten years of Stan, the streaming service confirmed Bump: A Christmas Film among a bunch of new and returning series, including Love Divided by Eleven with Brooke Satchwell taking the lead and The Beast In Me with Russell Crowe and Luke Hemsworth.

(Credit: Stan)

With Australia’s favourite family returning to our screens, fans naturally have a lot of questions. TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding Bump: A Christmas Film.

When does Bump: A Christmas Film premiere?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while, the release date is in the name… The special holiday feature won’t be released until Christmas 2025, according to 9Entertainment.

What is the plot for Bump: A Christmas Film?

Those who have watched the fifth and final season of the Bump TV series will remember the huge episodes nine and ten – and if you haven’t watched it yet, we encourage you to do so otherwise face some spoilers here.

(Credit: Stan)

Bump: A Christmas Film will take place between episodes nine and ten of the fifth season, meaning our beloved Angie, portrayed by Claudia Karvan, will be alive. The character sadly passed away at the end of the ninth episode after losing her battle with cancer.

The Christmas special will follow Oly and Santi as they adjust to life with their newborn, Angelo. Chaotic events will shroud the families Christmas gathering, while featuring the “warmth and beauty” of Colombian festivities.

Who is the cast in Bump: A Christmas Film?

Returning as the lead stars Oly and Santi are Nathalie Morris and Carlos Sanson Jr. respectively, joined by Claudia Karvan as Angie.

(Credit: Stan)

Stan is yet to officially confirm the cast list for Bump: A Christmas Film releasing in late-2025.

