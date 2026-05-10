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MasterChef Australia’s Jackie Yu on growing up struggling to fit in

'It's a very common experience.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Growing up in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, MasterChef Australia contestant Jackie Yu often felt different. As a Chinese-Australian with a French step father, the 31-year-old tech recruiter says fitting in sometimes meant hiding parts of herself – especially at lunch.

“I’d be bringing in some really random thing my mum or my stepdad had made the night before,” Jackie tells TV WEEK. “I’d bring in a thermos with heated-up food or sometimes blue cheese as a snack.”

Jackie Yu in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
Food has always played a big part in Jackie’s family life. (Credit: 10)

Now, those same flavours and family influences are being celeb rated on national television – something Jackie describes as healing.

“It’s been nice and I feel so lucky that I’ve been given the chance to come on MasterChef and share my experience – because it’s obviously a very common experience too.”

This week on MasterChef, the contestants face their first team service challenge, and for Jackie, collaborating with her fellow contestants came naturally, with the cast bonding off set just as much as on.

“I shared a room with Grace,” Jackie says. “But everyone would come together and bounce ideas off each other and learn from one another. Everyone’s such a different cook and has different experiences and instincts, so it was really fun.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Ten and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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