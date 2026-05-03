MasterChef Australia’s Jack reveals the family battle driving him

Jack Hosking is quickly proving himself one to watch on MasterChef Australia. Having tackled ambitious dishes such as the famous Snow Egg when he was just 11 years old, Jack, who runs his own marketing and catering companies, has long had an eye for detail – and the calm to perform under pressure in the MasterChef kitchen.

“Every time I cooked, I was able to hold my nerve and execute at a level I was proud of,” Jack tells TV WEEK.

“I definitely do deal with anxiety. Some days it’s quite overwhelming. However, I feel like doing things that scare you is the only way you grow.”

The 29-year-old is no stranger to adapting. He has lived in Canberra, Sydney, Perth and now Adelaide, embracing change along the way. But one challenge he never wanted to face was a cancer diagnosis for his beloved grandma, Shelly, who is now in remission.

Jack’s beloved Nan taught him to cook and is his inspiration in the kitchen. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was a really hard experience to go through,” Jack recalls. “Our family is very close, so it had a huge impact on all of us. It was a really tough time. Although, throughout her time being sick she was the most incredible and positive human you could possibly imagine.

“The joy Nan felt when she heard I’d won an apron brought tears to my eyes. I feel her energy whenever I step into the MasterChef kitchen.”

Partner Liv has been a constant support. (Credit: Instagram)

Another major support in Jack’s life is partner Liv. While the demands of filming meant time apart, he says their bond only grew stronger.

“I won’t sugar-coat it – long distance has been incredibly hard,” Jack says. “Liv and I usually see each other every day, so it was a huge change for both of us.

“Between the pressure of the kitchen and the long shoot days, I wasn’t able to be there for her as much as I usually am, which was really hard. But she was still so supportive and kind throughout the whole process. She is my whole world.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.