Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

MasterChef Australia’s Jack reveals the family battle driving him

'I held my nerve.'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Jack Hosking is quickly proving himself one to watch on MasterChef Australia. Having tackled ambitious dishes such as the famous Snow Egg when he was just 11 years old, Jack, who runs his own marketing and catering companies, has long had an eye for detail – and the calm to perform under pressure in the MasterChef kitchen.

“Every time I cooked, I was able to hold my nerve and execute at a level I was proud of,” Jack tells TV WEEK.

“I definitely do deal with anxiety. Some days it’s quite overwhelming. However, I feel like doing things that scare you is the only way you grow.”

The 29-year-old is no stranger to adapting. He has lived in Canberra, Sydney, Perth and now Adelaide, embracing change along the way. But one challenge he never wanted to face was a cancer diagnosis for his beloved grandma, Shelly, who is now in remission.

MasterChef Australia's Jack Hosking with his Nan Shelly.
Jack’s beloved Nan taught him to cook and is his inspiration in the kitchen. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was a really hard experience to go through,” Jack recalls. “Our family is very close, so it had a huge impact on all of us. It was a really tough time. Although, throughout her time being sick she was the most incredible and positive human you could possibly imagine.

“The joy Nan felt when she heard I’d won an apron brought tears to my eyes. I feel her energy whenever I step into the MasterChef kitchen.”

MasterChef Australia's Jack Hosking with partner Liv.
Partner Liv has been a constant support. (Credit: Instagram)

Another major support in Jack’s life is partner Liv. While the demands of filming meant time apart, he says their bond only grew stronger.

“I won’t sugar-coat it – long distance has been incredibly hard,” Jack says. “Liv and I usually see each other every day, so it was a huge change for both of us.

“Between the pressure of the kitchen and the long shoot days, I wasn’t able to be there for her as much as I usually am, which was really hard. But she was still so supportive and kind throughout the whole process. She is my whole world.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement