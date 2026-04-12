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MasterChef Australia’s Alita shares the terrifying moment that led her to the kitchen

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Lucy Croke Profile
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Growing up on a farm, MasterChef’s Alita Harvey-Rodriguez had a unique childhood – one that included being bitten by a tiger snake four times at just 12 years old. But the terrifying experience would go on to shape her future in an unexpected way.

“I developed a fear of being out on the farm. I didn’t want to leave the house,” the 40-year-old from country Victoria tells TV WEEK. “My parents travelled a lot for work, so I was home, scared out of my brain, and I had to learn to cook for myself.”

MasterChef Australia's Alita Harvey Rodriguez in a pink dress.
Alita had a successful corporate career before when taking a risk and applying for MasterChef. (Credit: 10)

Her parents, who ran two businesses alongside a broccoli and cauliflower farm, instilled in her a strong work ethic. But, after years of running a demanding corporate career herself, Alita knew she wanted something more – eventually taking a leap of faith to pursue MasterChef.

“I had a few people tell me that I should go on it – it kept coming up in conversation,” she recalls.

“Then I went to a food and wine market and there was a MasterChef booth with producers recruiting.”

Before chasing her food dreams, however, she found something just as important – love.

MasterChef Australia's Alita Harvey Rodriguez and her husband Michael taking a selfie on a plane.
Alita liked that her husband Michael “wore a suit and drove a ute.”

“I knew whoever I was going to marry had to be able to use more power tools than me,” she laughs. “And then I saw a guy at my work office who wore a suit and drove a ute. I said, ‘I have to marry that guy…’ and the rest is history.”

That mindset of backing herself is something she credits to her dad, whose resilience has had a lasting impact on her life.

“We got married 10 years ago, when my dad had just beaten a cancer that only six per cent of people survive,” Alita says.

“He’s still with us, but it was really rough. He never went in asking, ‘What are my chances?’ Instead, he would say, ‘How am I getting better?’”

MasterChef airs on Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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