Martha Kalifatidis shares heartbreaking confession amid “debilitating” pregnancy

Martha Kalifatidis has shared a candid update on her pregnancy, following the news that she and husband Michael Brunelli were expecting their second child together.

The former Married at First Sight star, who recently announced she was expecting a girl, returned to Instagram after a lengthy break to reconnect with followers. She revealed that she is experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum for the second time, following a challenging pregnancy in 2022.

Martha and Michael are expecting their second child.

“It has been just as rough!” she said when asked if her second pregnancy was the same as her first. “I probably managed it better this time, because we knew what to do.”

“Overall, it has been different to my first pregnancy but still just as grim,” the 37-year-old admitted on her Instagram stories. “Hypemesis is debilitating. I didn’t really leave my room for 16 weeks, [and] the muscle deterioration is so taxing on top of everything.”

Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is a severe form of morning sickness during pregnancy and can cause extreme nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration. Martha was open about her experience with the condition before she gave birth to her son, Lucius, who is now two, but revealed that this time round, the hardest part was the “guilt” of being “completely absent” for her eldest.

Martha opened up about her difficult pregnancy.

Now 22 weeks pregnant, Martha also made the candid announcement that this would likely be her last pregnancy despite dreams of a large family.

“I have always wanted to have a big family,” she shared. “I always said I wanted 4 kids (clearly had no idea what I was in for). I completely convinced myself that I wouldn’t get sick this time around. You do forget, but boy was I quickly reminded!”

“I think I’m done,” she continued. “I would have loved to have three kids, I’m one of three, and it does feel complete. Physically, I just don’t think I can do it.”



