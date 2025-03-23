For the first time in Married At First Sight Australia history, all the participants left in the experiment are given an offer: would they like to go on a date with a new match just before Final Vows? Not surprisingly, the decisions made result in some spectacular blow-ups at the last Dinner Party of the season.

Advertisement

This week on MAFS, it’s Final Test week. The couples are separated and each person is asked if they’d like to meet another compatible match who was part of the initial audition process. It’s not what Awhina, 31, is expecting so close to the end of the experiment.

(Credit: Nine)

“I got really upset because I was so taken aback by what the actual task was,” she tells TV WEEK.

The aged care worker says she and her husband Adrian, 30, had been on a “tumultuous journey” and had just started to find their connection again.

Advertisement

“It didn’t feel like that connection was far enough along for where we were in that journey,” she admits.

She says at that point, she had “so many doubts” about Adrian.

(Credit: Nine)

“There were so many times where he would do something that would hurt me or upset me and I just couldn’t explain to him how or why,” she says. “He just didn’t really listen to me. But in saying that, there were these good moments in between all the crazy moments. There had to have been.”

Advertisement

As for whether she wished she’d been paired with someone other than Adrian, Awhina, who’s a mum to a six-year-old son, says she “can’t help but have those thoughts”.

“I sacrificed so much to do this experience,” she says, becoming teary. “A lot of people probably did go on [the show] for ulterior reasons. I was really sold a fairytale.

“I was so excited for this journey and it was so much harder than I thought it would be.”

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Before going into their last Dinner Party, Awhina and Adrian have a discussion about the Final Task, with Awhina revealing that Adrian was “very blasé” about it.

“We went into that night and we weren’t in a good place,” she explains, “and it was very telling – in how we held ourselves and how we communicated with each other.

“It definitely did get intense at that final Dinner Party. It was a lot of raw truth. It blew up.”

Who took the gamble on meeting their other match – and what will the ramifications be?

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use