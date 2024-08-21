In December 2007, Kate Ritchie walked off the set of Home and Away for the last time with her final appearance airing on screens in April 2008.

Since her time on television as Sally Fletcher, Kate’s career has skyrocketed and she is now a co-host on one of Sydney’s most popular radio programs, Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

Kate Ritchie played Sally in Home and Away. (Credit: Seven)

Now, rumours have begun to circulate as people question whether Kate is set to return to Home and Away. Her radio co-host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli seemed to be on fans side as he attempted to get the truth from her.

“Can I ask a question?” he questioned asked Kate. “I want a yes or no answer from you? Did you last night catch up with the actors and crew from Home and Away?”

Kate responded ‘yes’. It was no secret that Kate had met with her former co-stars after sharing a snap with the Australian legend Ray Meagher, who is known for his famed role as Summer Bay resident, Alf Stewart.

Ray Meagher and Kate Ritchie caught up in June. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Wippa added: “I know you’re going back to the bay. I’ve seen your emails as I sit next to you in the office.”

“No you don’t, you have bad eyes,” she jokingly responded.

Either Wippa is secretly a massive Home and Away fan or he loves to tease Kate because he continued to state she is due for “a bit of comeback” on the Aussie soap.

The actress further fuelled rumours of her return to Summer Bay at the 2024 TV Week Logies, saying, “I think every time I post a photo of Palm Beach or me, [people assume] I’m going back to Home and Away. [But it’s] not [happening] any day soon anyway.”

Kate went on to say she’s not completely opposed to the possibility of returning to the beloved soap in the future.

“They didn’t kill me off so I guess I could probably head back one day but it feels like a lifetime ago now. And it’s very well looked after without me there so I don’t think so,” she told TV Week.

There was also a mini Home And Away reunion at the event, as the 46-year-old presented an award alongside Ray Meagher.