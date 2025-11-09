Jamie Durie shows us the home of the future

After decades of renovating and re-imagining homes, Jamie Durie has a good idea of what works when it comes to where we live.

He already put a lot of the lessons he learned into practice when he built his own home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in recent years – an off-grid, eco-friendly home that fits perfectly with the bush surroundings while still pushing the boundaries with design and style.

Jamie Durie and partner, Ameka. (Credit: Image: Nine Network)

But, with a housing crisis looming, sustainability under the spotlight and tradies in short supply, is that the best way forward? That’s what Jamie’s out to discover in Jamie Durie’s Future House.

“Not everyone can build the house that I built, but I was proving a point that you can have a house without compromise with everything you ever dreamed of but still do it responsibly,” Jamie, 55, tells TV WEEK.

“Now, I want to take all those ideas, methods, practices, materials and intellect to everyone.”

Jamie and his lovely family. (Credit: Image: Nine Network)

To showcase what can be done, Jamie is enlisting two Australian families who are also building new homes in very different ways – but all on a tight budget and to an even tighter timeline.

In NSW, the Fox family is going to create the house of their dreams with modular building techniques, while the Quercini family in Canberra is building with pre-cast concrete.

And, in NSW’s Northern Rivers region, the Duries – Jamie, his partner, Ameka, and their two kids, Beau and Nash – are pushing the envelope with a 3D-printed concrete home that well and truly changes the game.

“We’re building a house full of concrete trees that are essentially 50 per cent recycled material,” Jamie says. “It’ll be the first home of its type in the world… if we can pull it off.”

Will the Quercini family’s pre-cast home prove the best? (Credit: Image: Nine Network)

At the end of the build, all three homes will be compared to decide which is the best option.

“There are choices we can make to ensure that decisions you make today will help tomorrow tread more lightly on the planet. That will give a better future and healthier planet to our kids.”

Jame Durie’s Future House airs Tuesday, 8.30pm on Nine Network and 9Now

