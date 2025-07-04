Disney may be planning to reboot the iconic Indiana Jones franchise and fans want Pedro Pascal to play the lead.

Created by Lucas Films, the Indiana Jones franchise became a global hit when the first film was released in 1981.

The film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, follows archaeology professor Indiana Jones (played by Harrison Ford), who is tasked by the US government to locate an ancient relic before the Nazis find it.

Four more Indiana Jones movies have been released in the last 40 years, as well as a prequel TV series, video games, comics and tie-in novels.

Now it’s rumoured that Disney, who purchased Lucas Films in 2012, are planning to reboot the entire franchise with a new lead.

(Credit: X)

“Lucasfilm is letting the franchise rest for a bit before they do a full reboot of the franchise,” Disinsider reported this week.

“I would expect the studio to announce something next year at the D23 Expo because even though the last film tanked at the box office, Indiana Jones is still an iconic IP and Disney/Lucasfilm do not want to waste that.”

Since rumours of the remake began circulating fans have been speculating about who could be cast as the titular character.

And one name keeps coming up over and over again… Pedro Pascal.

One fan shared a Indiana Jones poster on X, with Pedro’s face photoshopped over Harrison Ford’s. They captioned the post: “We all know what’s coming”.

“I’d watch the hell out of it!!!” one person commented.

(Credit: Instagram)

“This would be peak casting,” said someone else.

“I’m 100 percent for it, go get it Pedro,” added a third.

Pedro has experienced a rapid rise to stardom over the past four years after being cast in the HBO series The Last of Us.

The 50-year-old actor has also starred in Gladiator II alongside Paul Mescal and romantic drama Materialists alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.

Others suggested that Glen Powell, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper or Ryan Gosling could take on the iconic role.

