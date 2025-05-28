Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Turning in for a movie night? Here are all the best family movies currently streaming on Disney in Australia

The best of the best.
We’ve all romanticised the idea of a night in with the family, but there’s always the same issue – what movie is entertaining enough for the adults while being child friendly?

With so many movies and so many streaming platforms, something as picking a movie can become overwhelming.

But it just so happens that Disney has all the best family movies on offer. From animated films, 2000s classics to reboots, Disney has it all and so too does TV WEEK’s round up of all the best family films for your next movie night.

Continue scrolling to read our picks!

Brave

2012

This princess couldn’t be less interested in her title, or age-old custom. When the clans rally to fight for Princess Merida’s hand in marriage, she brings chaos to her kingdom, all in the hopes of deciding her own fate.

But one ill wish sees her journey take a dark path, and her mother may just pay the price.

watch here

Lilo & Stitch

2002

While there may be a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch which released in 2025, nothing will ever beat the original cartoon version.

Struggling to make friends, Lilo wishes on a shooting star for “a best friend, like an angel.” Que the chaotic and destructive experiment 626, Stitch. When Lilo mistakes the alien experiment for a dog, she and her sister Nani adopt Stitch, who is also being hunted by aliens Jumba and Pleakley!

watch here

The Wild

2006

If this odd image of a Koala posing as Lady Liberty isn’t enough to persuade you to watch The Wild, then let us explain…

This family adventure film follows an odd group of wild animals who are raised in captivity in the New York Zoo, when a young lion is accidentally shipped to Africa. The lion’s father sets off on a hunt to find him, along with his wild friends – including the incredibly sassy koala that you see above.

watch here

Zootopia

2016

“Sly fox, dumb bunny.”

This is a world where animals live like humans with towering cities, transport and career goals.

Judy Hops is a rookie police officer in Zootopia hoping to make a difference. But there is one problem standing in her way – she’s a bunny. Throughout the film she faces many obstacles as she sniffs out a sinister plot against the city, one of which is she is constantly underestimated.

watch here
Coco

2017

Coco might just be our favourite family movie of all time. The animated film follows Miguel, a young boy with a passion for music and dreams of becoming a musician like his late idol Ernesto de la Cruz. But in his efforts, he is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead during the holiday, Day of the Dead.

We won’t give away too much about the film, but it will undoubtedly bring a tear to your eye.

watch here

Hocus Pocus 2

2022

The 1993 classic returned for a sequel in 2022, and obviously became an immediate fan-favourite with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler reprising their roles as the wicked sisters.

In Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson Sisters are accidentally brought back to modern day Salem by three young women, who now must figure out a way to stop these child-hungry sisters from wreaking havoc.

watch here

The Pacifier

2005

This film starring Vin Diesel might be more for the families with teenagers given the hilarious pranks that take place.

The Pacifier follows Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe who is assigned with the protection of the five Plummer children from the enemies of their recently deceased father.

watch here

The Little Mermaid

2023

The original rendition of The Little Mermaid released in 1989, but this 2023 live-action movie staring Hallie Bailey is a more modern approach to the love story.

Ariel is the troublesome and free-spirited daughter of King Triton, who swiftly falls in love with a human, Prince Erik. Exploiting this love for the humans is the sea witch, Ursula who convinces Ariel to trade her voice for humans legs. She has three days to receive a kiss from her true love, if she fails, the young mermaid will suffer dire consequences.

watch here
Tangled

2010

This is the classic story of a stolen princess and bad boy love interest, but Tangled will melt your heart anyways because if Rapunzel can win over some ruffian thieves, she’ll have no problem with you.

Rapunzel has long yearned to leave her secluded tower in which her ‘mother’ keeps her. But when her 18th birthday finally arrives, Rapunzel finds the courage to runaway with Flynn Rider as her guide.

watch here

Meet The Robinsons

2007

Probably one of the more underrated cartoon family movies is Meet The Robinsons. The sci-fi comedy follows Lewis, a young inventor is set on finding his mother who abandoned him at an orphanage.

But how will he find her? A time machine of course…

However, a simple mission quickly takes a turn when he meets Milbur and his family.

watch here

Big Hero 6

2014

This movie will have your children saying ‘balalala’ after every fist bump…

Meet Baymax, your soon-to-be favourite healthcare companion who has teamed up with Hiro Hamada, a 14-year-old robotics prodigy. After a tragic accident, Hiro is on a mission to avenge his brother’s death, forming a team of high-tech heroes.

watch here

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

1996

Jumping back to the 90s for this classic! The Hunchback of Notre Dame follows Quasimodo, a bell-ringer who has long hid in the shadows of Notre Dame.

After making a risky venture into the outside world, Quasimodo is ensared by Esmeralda, and so too is the vicious government minister. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a little darker than some of our other suggestions, but a good movie all the same.

watch here
Senior Journalist Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

Tia is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer writing across TV Week, and championing its social media platforms. She has also written for Who Magazine, and Woman’s Day. When she isn’t writing about binge-worthy TV shows and covering red carpets, she is searching for her next book obsession and fashion trends.

