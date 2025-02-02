Gold medal winning Olympian Shayna Jack is worried her “swimmers’ stomach” may get in the way of her competing in food trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“As an athlete, we stick to the same food,” Shayna, 26, tells TV WEEK. “When we travel overseas, we try to avoid things that will upset it – I’m hoping I can keep things down,” she jokes.

Shayne learned what she was “truly capable” of in Paris (Credit: Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite being nervous about the gut-churning potential of having to gobble down crickets, the former SAS Australia star shares she is excited for Australia to see another side of her.

“A lot of people may have made assumptions about me,” she says. “I look forward to people being able to see a more humorous and light hearted side of me.”

Shayna’s looking forward to sharing her lighter side (Credit: 10)

Shayna was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when she tested positive for a banned substance, resulting in her four-year ban from the sport.

“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to face,” the motivational speaker reveals. “I can’t convince everyone I’m innocent, but I know I am, and that’s all that matters.”

Shayna and her partner, hockey player Joel Rintala were engaged last August (Credit: Instagram)

Shayna had her punishment reduced to a two year suspension after she fought and proved she never knowingly took the substance and triumphantly returned to the Paris Olympics last year after nearly losing it all. She won two gold medals in relay events, proving her critics wrong achieving her lifelong dream.

“It was a lesson where I learned what I’m truly capable of,” she declares. “I’m more than just a swimmer. I am more than just a girl who puts on a race suit to represent her country.

“I’m trying to be an amazing person that people can look up to from an inspirational point of view, not just from the accolades I have.”

