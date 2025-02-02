Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Shayna Jack’s life has had its ups and downs – and so has her stomach!

'I'm more than just a swimmer'
Shayna Jack in her I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! promo shot. With an army print bandana on, red t-shirt and beige shorts.10

Gold medal winning Olympian Shayna Jack is worried her “swimmers’ stomach” may get in the way of her competing in food trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“As an athlete, we stick to the same food,” Shayna, 26, tells TV WEEK. “When we travel overseas, we try to avoid things that will upset it – I’m hoping I can keep things down,” she jokes.

Shayna Jack of Australia in the Womens 100m Freestyle Semi Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Swimming at the Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.
Shayne learned what she was “truly capable” of in Paris (Credit: Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite being nervous about the gut-churning potential of having to gobble down crickets, the former SAS Australia star shares she is excited for Australia to see another side of her.

“A lot of people may have made assumptions about me,” she says. “I look forward to people being able to see a more humorous and light hearted side of me.”

Shayna sits in a blue outfit covered in green slime while wearing goggles in a chair in a challenge on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Shayna’s looking forward to sharing her lighter side (Credit: 10)

Shayna was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when she tested positive for a banned substance, resulting in her four-year ban from the sport.

“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to face,” the motivational speaker reveals. “I can’t convince everyone I’m innocent, but I know I am, and that’s all that matters.”

Shayna jack in a stunning black gown partnered with her fiance Joel who is wearing a white button up shirt and black pants, standing at the bottom of a grand staircase.
Shayna and her partner, hockey player Joel Rintala were engaged last August (Credit: Instagram)
Shayna had her punishment reduced to a two year suspension after she fought and proved she never knowingly took the substance and triumphantly returned to the Paris Olympics last year after nearly losing it all. She won two gold medals in relay events, proving her critics wrong achieving her lifelong dream.

“It was a lesson where I learned what I’m truly capable of,” she declares. “I’m more than just a swimmer. I am more than just a girl who puts on a race suit to represent her country.

“I’m trying to be an amazing person that people can look up to from an inspirational point of view, not just from the accolades I have.”

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

