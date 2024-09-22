Homicide detective Holly has a huge decision to make: does she want to go through with her pregnancy or hang onto her husband?

In Human Error this week, Holly (Leeanna Walsman) has a heart-to-heart with her colleague Dylan (Stephen Peacocke), who’s her husband Luke’s (Matt Day) best friend and also the father of her unborn baby. Dylan, who was recently widowed, would love Holly to keep the baby.

Dylan (Stephen Peacocke) is happy he’s having a baby with Holly (Leanna Walsman). (Credit: Nine Network)

“He’s lost his wife and here’s this opportunity to start another family, despite all the obvious difficulties it’s going to bring with it,” Stephen, 42, explains to TV WEEK. “So that’s what he’s gunning for.”

Luke has recently moved out of the family home. When Holly bumps into him, he tells her he just can’t wrap his head around the idea of coming back if she’s going to have another man’s baby.

A gunman has his target in his sights in Human Error. (Credit: NIne Network)

Leeanna, 44, tells TV WEEK that Holly is struggling with her decision.

“She knows that if she decides to have the child, her relationship with Luke might end,” she says. “She has to decide what’s more important to her in that moment.”

What will her decision be?

Meanwhile, the situation at work couldn’t get much more stressful. Holly finds out that the hitman who shot the pregnant Sonia Matthews (Kate Angus) is now planning to kill another woman, Tiffany Minari (Edwina Wren). Holly and her team have just two days to find out who this man is and prevent Tiffany’s murder.

“It’s a race against time,” Leeanna says of the tense events.

Can cop Jarred (Rahel Romahn) catch the gunman? (Credit: Nine Network)

Holly gets a name for the hitman: Allan Carter (Gyton Grantley). Now, it’s up to her offsider Jarred (Rahel Romahn) to make sure Allan’s attempt on Tiffany’s life won’t succeed.

But the situation takes a turn that no-one was expecting, and Holly is left reeling.

Human Error airs Wednesday, 8.30pm, Nine Network

