Home and Away spoilers: Roo faces the prospect of losing Cohen

In the midst of learning that his mother has abandoned him, Cohen is scared and unsure who to trust. And, this week in Home and Away, he’s faced with the possibility of meeting his father. How will he – and Roo – handle it?

In recent episodes of Home And Away, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Cohen (Nathan Murray) have finally formed a bond after weeks of turbulence – so much so that Roo has announced she’d like to formally adopt the young boy.

“At first, Cohen wasn’t very fond of the idea [of adoption] because that meant he would most likely not be able to see his mother again,” Nathan tells TV WEEK. “But, after he realised how caring, friendly and loving Roo was to him, he quickly decided that’s what he wanted.”

This week, however, plans could change when a mysterious man arrives in town claiming to be his father. Detective David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) calls Roo and informs her that, until they have confirmed DNA results, the adoption process will be halted. Instead of waiting, however, Roo storms the police station demanding answers – and there she meets Adrian [Tom Matthews], who is holding a photo of a newborn baby.

With Cohen none the wiser, Roo carries on with their day. But later, on a walk, Adrian recognises Roo from the station – and then spots Cohen beside her. Assuming that the boy is his son, Adrian strikes up a conversation, angering Roo and confusing Cohen.

“He starts yelling out Cohen’s name, who becomes very confused because he doesn’t know who he is,” Nathan explains. “He thought this man was trying to take him away from the only person that cared about him.”

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is nearby and Roo waves him over to help, but the damage is done. Cohen, scared about his future, wants answers. But Roo fears those answers could lead to her losing him for good…

Also This Week…

There’s no time to dwell on what’s happened, says Irene. And this week, she makes a big call on her future.

In the wake of her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Irene (Lynne McGranger) is busier than ever ensuring that she has her affairs in order. Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and John (Shane Withington) worry she’s going too fast but Irene won’t hear of it. She wants to keep going while she still can – before she can’t. Soon, Irene begins to gift her friends cherished items that she wants to pass on and recalls memories of happy times.

But it’s when Sonny (Ryan Bown) catches her daydreaming about places she’s never been that he encourages her to pursue her dreams, no matter what.

The next day, Irene announces her big plan: she’s selling the house and travelling the world. Irene is leaving Summer Bay, possibly forever.

