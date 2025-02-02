With Nerida on the loose in Summer Bay, everyone is a target. And this week in Home And Away, she reappears to seek vengeance on Eden.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is back on the police force after being exonerated for the violent assault on Tim (George Pullar), which as fans know, was at the hands of Nerida (Ellie Gall).

But instead of basking in his freedom, the cop is back on the case and determined to find Nerida before she can hurt anyone else, especially his ex Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

Nerida attacks Eden with a syringe.

“His goal is to pursue Nerida until she is arrested and Eden is safe,” Nicholas tells TV WEEK. “He has to find her.”

Meanwhile, Eden is more concerned about her recent kiss with Cash.

The ex-lovers found themselves in a steamy embrace while Tim was in a coma in hospital and the guilt is bubbling up, especially since their last conversation was about her feelings for Cash.

Eden fights to survive against Nerida.

“He may not even remember their last conversation so she’s deeply conflicted,” Stephanie says. “But she can’t deny it.”

Now Tim’s awake and Eden’s unable to hide her secret any longer. Enraged by her confession, Tim tells her to leave for good.

She flees the hospital in tears. But all alone, Nerida seizes her chance and attacks Eden with a syringe!

Eden falls unconscious.

Hours later, Eden wakes to find herself tied up in an abandoned shed alongside Abigail as Nerida prepares another deadly syringe…

Meanwhile, Cash continues to call Eden with no response and Abigail is nowhere to be found. Realising Nerida may have finally enacted her plan, Cash leads a police search to find them.

But will it be too late?

ALSO THIS WEEK…

While one couple thrives in the face of adversity, others have fallen apart.

This week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is arrested for vandalism during a heated protest. But instead of feeling regret, she’s exhilarated! Happy to see her finding her passion, the event ignites a new spark with husband Justin (James Stewart).

Meanwhile, Leah’s nephew Theo (Matt Evans) is feeling glum after breaking up with Abigail and vents his frustration to Justin. Did he make a mistake?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

