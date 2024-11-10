It could be a case of hook, line and sink for Summer Bay’s beloved Bait Shop, as a resigned Alf looks to shut his long-running business for good in Home And Away this week.

Still not himself after a health scare sent him to hospital weeks ago, Alf (Ray Meagher) appears to have lost his lust for life. He’s withdrawn from his friends, family and work as he struggles to find a new location for the Bait Shop.

Will Alf have to say goodbye to the bait shop? (Credit: Seven)

“Alf’s major health scare has taken the wind out of his sails,” Georgie Parker, 59, who plays Alf’s daughter Roo, tells TV WEEK. “It’s compounded by the Bait Shop closing. He has a sense of being helpless to do anything about it.”

However, when Alf spots an unused shed in the caravan park, he believes could be a good site for a shop, there’s a glimmer of hope. But Roo isn’t keen.

“Roo doesn’t want Alf to use the old shed,” Georgie says. “It’s incredibly small, dirty and very old – frankly, he deserves better. She’s pretty determined to get her dad the best bait shop built that she can.”

Roo and Marilyn try to help Alf. (Credit: Seven)

As she rallies pals Marilyn (Emily Symons), Justin (James Stewart) and his wife Leah (Ada Nicodemou) to her cause, Roo hatches a plan to construct a brand-new space at the caravan park.

But with that comes the need for council approval and funding, and it’s all sounding like too much for poor old Alf.

Will the beloved Bait Shop find a new home? Or is Summer Bay about to lose yet another icon this year?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

