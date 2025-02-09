Fresh off the back of a protest where the ladies of Summer Bay stood up for what’s right, another opportunity to help someone is on Roo’s doorstep this week.

Advertisement

In Home And Away, Roo (Georgie Parker) is celebrating their win against Contact Agency when she receives an urgent call from child services – they need someone to take in a foster child immediately. Roo doesn’t hesitate – yes.

Roo is keen for foster child Eliza to meet everyone in the Bay.



“Roo has expressed an interest in fostering emergency placement children, so she’s very enthusiastic,” Georgie, 60, tells TV WEEK.

The following day, Roo busily prepares for the young girl’s arrival. Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) agree to greet Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan), a 14-year-old girl who has been displaced after a fire destroyed her last foster home.

Advertisement

Upon her arrival, Alf offers to take her belongings, but she has none. In her hands is a music box, the only possession she could grab before the house was burnt down. Noticing a bandage on her arm, Roo offers to examine her injury as she recounts how the fire ripped through the home. She ran, but her siblings were inside.

Roo introduces foster child Eliza to Alf.



“Eliza seems distant, shut down and frightened when she first arrives in the Bay,” Georgie says. “It’s hard to get a read on her so it’s hard for Roo to support her.”

As Eliza settles in, Alf fears something is amiss with her story. But Roo brushes it off as trauma. However that night, Eliza opens her music box to reveal an array of disturbing contents…

Advertisement

Who is she? And what’s inside the box?

Has Roo got her hands full with foster child, Eliza? (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

Also this week:

This should be the happiest time of Harper’s life. She’s expecting a baby and is engaged to be married! But the thought of planning the wedding has her in a spin.

This week, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) avoids all plans and excited talk about her special day. Despite agreeing with fiancé Tane (Ethan Browne) to keep the nuptials small and low-key, Harper is disappointed she won’t get to experience the wedding of her dreams. But she won’t speak up out of fear that she’ll spook him.

Advertisement

Clocking her sister’s subdued mood, Dana (Ally Harris) urges Harper to say something. But when she broaches the topic, Tane – none the wiser about his fiancée’s true wishes – reiterates they both wanted to keep it small. Feeling dejected, Harper falters again.

Will this come between them?

Loading the player...

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use