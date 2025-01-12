After waking up next to an unconscious Tim with blood on his hands, Cash is handcuffed and put behind bars in Home And Away this week.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) insists he’s innocent and suggests that Tim’s (George Pullar) vindictive former client, Nerida (Ellie Gall), is behind the attack that’s left him in a coma – and could now be coming after Tim’s new partner Eden (Stephanie Panozzo). But dogged new Detective Mark Townsend (Craig Hall) is convinced he’s already found the perpetrator – and that’s Cash.

Dogged Detective Townsend is leading the investigation. (Credit: Jeremy Greive/CH7)

Taken to get a medical assessment, Cash tries to reason with policewoman Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who Townsend has told to watch and question him. But his attempts to clear his name only muddy the waters further – and what Cash doesn’t know is that a shock witness has just arrived at the station to testify against him: Remi (Adam Rowland).

What Remi divulges is enough for Townsend to issue a warrant for Cash’s arrest. And, despite Rose’s attempts to convince Townsend to look into Nerida, the cop is put in handcuffs and placed in a holding cell. Is it all over for Cash?

Remi’s statement make things look grim for Cash. (Credit: Jeremy Greive/CH7)

“The big public arrest, where everyone can see him, is just more shame piled upon him,” Nicholas, 33, tells TV WEEK. “He knows how he looks to everyone. He knows he made mistakes and looks a bit chaotic. It’s an embarrassment, but he has to keep going in order to keep Eden safe.”

Feeling sympathy for Cash, Rose allows Eden to visit him in the holding cell. But while the visit confirms everything Eden had suspected – that Cash had nothing to do with the assault on Tim – it sets back their cause when Townsend finds out that Rose had sanctioned the visit and takes her off the case, effective immediately.

Rose knows Cash well and is an ally. (Credit: Jeremy Greive/CH7)

Now, without a cop on his side, Cash must put his faith in Eden and the few friends he has left to extricate him from the predicament that, given Tim’s condition, is looking more and more like he’ll face an attempted manslaughter charge.

Can Eden prove Cash is innocent? Or is the man she was once engaged to harbouring a secret that’s too dark for her to make sense of?

