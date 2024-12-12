One of Australia’s favourite soaps, Home and Away has closed its doors for 2024, but that hasn’t stopped fans from creating theories on what to expect in 2025.

Its dedicated fan-based have travelled to the beach-side fictional town of Summer Bay, to watch the cast film future scenes – which means plenty of Home and Away 2025 spoilers are available for us to dissect before its return on January 13, 2025.

In the 2024 season finale, multiple plots ended on massive cliffhangers that left fans itching for answers. Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) crouching over the bloodied and seemingly lifeless body of Tim (George Pullar), meanwhile Harper (Jessica Redmaybe) underwent a rare and difficult surgery in an attempt to save her unborn baby.

While many may believe Cash will be heading straight for jail in the new year, eagle-eyed fans have jumped to the conclusion that he may avoid prison after a photo of Craig Hall – best known for his role in Neighbours – potentially portraying a new and unknown character.

Fans have further presumed he would be portraying a detective investigating the events between Cash, Tim and Nerida. In the image was also a mystery blonde woman in handcuffs.

Furthermore, a fan has spotted Cash dressed in his police uniform filming scenes in sunny Summer Bay. Speaking of arrests, he was spotted performing his duties and arresting a bunch of River boys.

Aside from Cash’s complex fate, it is also believed one beloved resident will be departing the Australian soap in 2025. But who?

Fans have alleged Rose, played by Kristy Marillier, will be exiting Home and Away after she was spotted driving out of Summer Bay, with her friends waving her off in October.

Tane Parata, played by Ethan Browne is also rumoured to leave despite being caught filming in Palm Beach recently.

But when one door closes, another opens! Our favourites Ziggy and Dean, Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor respectively, will be making a grand return in early 2025.

However, Channel Seven have remained tight-lipped regarding the explicit details of their return. We do know that the lovebirds won’t be filming in Palm Beach with their fellow co-stars but rather scenes were filmed in North Queensland.

