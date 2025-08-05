Dan and Dani share their baby heartbreak

The Block‘s Dan and Dani have opened up about the loss of their baby girl.

The couple welcomed their daughter Billie in December 2024. She passed away 10 days later from complications from the birth.

At this week’s daily morning meeting, Foreman Dan and Dani spoke to the new Block contestants about what they’d been through as Dani returned to the worksite.

“I guess most people here would know our journey last year,” Dan began as he marked her return.

“We only got to spend 10 days with our beautiful girl and we’re very grateful for those 10 days her time was spent in the NICU department at the Women’s Hospital in Melbourne,” he continued. “What they did not only for us but other families, they do whatever is possible to make your time as good as possible.”

Dani went on: “Unfortunately, it didn’t end in the way that it should have﻿ for us. But our time there was really special with Billie.”

“Getting to know the nurses and doctors at NICU will be probably one of the things we remember forever,” she continued, holding back tears. “It was life-changing in that way as much as it was having Billie.”

The couple then announced they’ve started a charity called Billie’s Besties, to raise money and awareness for NICUs across Australia and Red Nose Australia.

“It’s now our primary mission in life to make sense out of this, and support those who supported us,” Dani said. “Their support for us has been just absolutely amazing, and they guide you though something that no one should ever have to go through.”

The couple have already raised $60,831 of their $100,000 goal and they’ve shared Billie’s story on their charity’s official Instagram page.

“After three long years, our dream of becoming parents finally came true. Through IVF, we conceived our Billie — a much-wanted and deeply loved baby girl. From the very beginning, she was strong, thriving through pregnancy, and we couldn’t wait to meet her,” the post began.

“But in the moments before her arrival, everything changed. Billie suffered distress during birth, the cause of which will never be known, and her tiny body was deprived of oxygen for too long,” it continued. “Despite the incredible efforts of the NICU team, the damage was too severe, and our beautiful Billie was unable to survive.”

The couple shared that the staff at the NICU became like family over the 10 days they spent in the unit.

“The doctors, nurses, and staff (affectionately known as ‘Billie’s Besties’) didn’t just care for Billie; they cared for us as a family. They held space for our love, our grief, and our need to make memories in the time we had.”

