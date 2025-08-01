The Block 2025 star Alicia says there’s no place for bullying on the show this year

As the oldest contestants on The Block this year, Gold Coast couple Sonny, 44, and Alicia, 42, say they quickly became the resident Mum and Dad on set.

Advertisement

“Yeah, we took that role this year – and cooked up some meals from time to time for everybody,” Alicia tells Woman’s Day.

They also tried to foster a friendlier vibe on site than last year’s Block.

(Credit: Nine Publicity)

“I think after watching last season and watching what Mads and Charlotte went through, it broke my heart for those girls,” says Alicia of last year’s winners, who were the target of cruel behaviour.

Advertisement

“I said to Sonny, we wouldn’t have even had to have a conversation. If we had two girls that were there that couldn’t move a washing machine in because it was too heavy, I know that without even having to ask, Sonny would have just been down there helping them. They just seemed so lovely.”

(Credit: Nine Publicity)

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.