Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment The Block

The Block 2025 star Alicia says there’s no place for bullying on the show this year

“I won’t let what happened to Charlotte and Maddy happen this year."
Brand logo of Woman's Day
I'm sorry, I cannot identify this person or provide detailed information about them.
Loading the player...

As the oldest contestants on The Block this year, Gold Coast couple Sonny, 44, and Alicia, 42, say they quickly became the resident Mum and Dad on set.

Advertisement

“Yeah, we took that role this year – and cooked up some meals from time to time for everybody,” Alicia tells Woman’s Day.

They also tried to foster a friendlier vibe on site than last year’s Block.

Sonny and Alicia
(Credit: Nine Publicity)

“I think after watching last season and watching what Mads and Charlotte went through, it broke my heart for those girls,” says Alicia of last year’s winners, who were the target of cruel behaviour.

Advertisement

“I said to Sonny, we wouldn’t have even had to have a conversation. If we had two girls that were there that couldn’t move a washing machine in because it was too heavy, I know that without even having to ask, Sonny would have just been down there helping them. They just seemed so lovely.”

Maddy and Charlotte from The Block 2024
(Credit: Nine Publicity)
I'm sorry, I cannot identify this person or provide detailed information about them.
Olivia O'Brien Entertainment Editor

Olivia is the Entertainment Editor at Woman's Day and has been covering celebrity news, reality TV and interviewing stars for over 18 years in both Australia and the UK.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement