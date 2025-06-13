Looking for easy and delicious meals to fuel your day? Sarah Di Lorenzo has you covered with a few of her favourite recipes from her latest book The Liver Repair Plan.

Advertisement

The clinical nutritionist and Weekend Sunrise fixture’s new book focuses on repairing the liver with a diet full of leafy greens, whole grains, proteins, fruit and veg as well as fatty fish.

“I absolutely love this recipe for a bit of energy in the morning and who knew that you could use quinoa to make porridge?” Sarah shares with Woman’s Day while making her delicious apple, cinnamon and quinoa porridge.

She says the quinoa is the star of this recipe, while the almond milk is low in calories, the apple provides as much energy as a cup of coffee, and the cinnamon is great for blood glucose stabilisation.

Also on the menu is her lentil and beetroot salad, which she says is perfect for keeping your gut health in check.

Advertisement

“This lentil and beetroot salad is absolutely sensational for helping you stress less,” Sarah says. “The star here is the lentils which are amazing for our gut health – while beetroots are full of antioxidants and are also amazing for our liver health.”

Without further ado, here are three of Sarah Di Lorenzo’s favourite liver-friendly recipes!

(Image: Supplied) 01 SARAH’S APPLE, CINNAMON & QUINOA PORRIDGE Serves: 1, Prep: 20 mins INGREDIENTS: 1/4 cup raw quinoa

1 cup almond milk

1 grated apple (skin on)

1 tbsp protein powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp honey (optional) STEPS: Over a very low heat, cook the quinoa and almond milk in a saucepan with the lid on until creamy. Add the remaining ingredients and serve garnished with fresh mint and some honey, if desired. (Image: Supplied) 02 SARAH’S LENTIL & BEETROOT SALAD Serves: 4, Prep: 50 mins INGREDIENTS: 2 beetroot

1/2 cup red lentils

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/4 red onion DRESSING INGREDIENTS: 1/3 cup Greek yoghurt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves (crushed)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper STEPS: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees celcius and line a baking tray with baking paper. Roast the beetroot for about 45 minutes, then remove and cut into wedges. Put the lentils in a pot of salted water and boil for 10 minutes. Strain. To make the dressing, put all the ingredients into a jar and shake well. Gently toss the salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour over the dressing and enjoy. Advertisement (Image: Supplied) 03 SARAH’S IMMUNITY BOOSTING TONIC Serves: 1, Prep: 10 mins INGREDIENTS: 200ml water

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp ground ginger

Pinch of Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon

15ml apple cider vinegar STEPS: Add all ingredients to a covered jar. Pop the lid on and shake until all ingredients are well-mixed. Serve in your favourite glass tumbler.

The Liver Repair Plan by Sarah Di Lorenzo (Simon & Schuster, $39.99)

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.