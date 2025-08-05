‘Not the wholesome farm fairytale’: Clarette slams FWAW producers

Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 contestant Clarette has slammed the show’s producers in a series of Instagram stories.

The 35-year-old teacher from New South Wales said that this time last year she was in the midst of applying for the show and she wants this year’s contestants to go in with their eyes wide open.

“Reach out to me or anyone else you feel comfortable talking to so you can have a clear and honest explanation of what you potentially will be getting yourself into,” she wrote. “If I can help one person it will be worth it.”

“It is making me anxious knowing that someone out there who thinks this is going to be the best thing ever will unknowingly be hoodwinked and have absolutely no idea.”

She warned her followers they might have a great experience on the show but they need to be fully prepared for what it entails.

Credit: Instagram.

In a series of Ask Me Anything questions, Clarette, who is currently living with Farmer Thomas who she met on the show, said she wouldn’t recommend the experience to anyone else.

“Unfortunately I wouldn’t [recommend it] as our mental health and wellbeing was not a concern at all,” she wrote. “It was all about viewers, ratings and clicks, not the wholesome farm fairytale you get sold.”

She also said producers would “do anything to create a storyline even if it’s not true.”

“We don’t get a script but it’s clear the producers have a storyline and an agenda,” she explained. “They ask you things about your previous relationships/scenarios and then chop them to make them sound like you’re talking about that current situation during the experience.”

“The power of editing,” she added.

The 35-year-old said one of her biggest regrets was not reaching out to previous contestants before she went on the show.

“I spoke to them before the airing though and they gave me some amazing advice,” she said.

Credit: Instagram.

In her final story, Clarette said in the end it was all worth it because she met Thomas.

After the reunion aired, Clarette and Thomas announced they were still together and that she’d actually moved to South Australia to be with the farmer.

“We’ve stayed silent for a long time. But now, we’re finally able to share our story — the real story,” the couple wrote, alongside a series of photos showing their life together since filming ended.

“What you saw on the show wasn’t the whole picture or truth,” they continued. “There were so many real, beautiful moments that didn’t make it to the screen, and it’s disappointing that so much of our love story was never shown.”

