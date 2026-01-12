BTS are about to go on a world tour – here’s everything you need to know before tickets go on sale

NEED TO KNOW K-Pop group BTS have announced a new album with a world tour to follow

This is the group’s first comeback since their military enlistment

BTS haven’t toured in Australia since 2017

It’s official: BTS are back! For those who are fans of the K-Pop group, it’s been a long time coming. Nine years, in fact.

While the group have been active throughout the global pandemic and performed a small run of shows in Seoul, Busan, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, it’s been a long time since ARMY outside those cities have been able to see the members in concert.

Of course, we have been lucky enough to see the solo projects from each of the members – some of which have included tours in the US, Asia and Europe – many fans have been wondering when we’ll see BTS in Australia again. Luckily, it could be sooner than you think.

On 5th Jan, BIGHIT MUSIC announced on their Global Fandom Platform, Weverse that the band would be returning with a new album and a subsequent world tour.

“We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour,” the announcement read.

Hallelujah! A world tour can only mean great things for ARMY, especially those of us in Australia. Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply know someone who is, now is the time to rekindle your love for your ‘ult bias’ ahead of the comeback.

So, let’s break down everything we know so far.

BTS’ new album will be available on March 20th, 2026. (Source: Weverse)

When is BTS’ new album coming out?

In the Weverse post, it was announced that the fifth album from the group will be released at 1pm KST on Friday, 20 March 2026. For those of us in Australia, the time will vary from 12pm to 3pm depending on your time zone.

Korean Standard Time Australian Time Zones 1pm KST 3:00pm AEDT 1pm KST 2:00pm AEST 1pm KST 2:30pm ACDT 1pm KST 12:00pm AWST

The album is said to have 14 tracks, with stories that the BTS members want to share with their fans who have been so eagerly waiting for the reunion of the group. The album will feature music that is most true to BTS, and be a heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY.

“The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward. The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey,” the announcement reads.

At this stage, we do not know what the album will be titled, or whether all of the songs will feature all seven members. Perhaps it will incorporate sub-units like vocal or rap line like their previous albums have.

When will BTS go on tour?

In the same announcement, we got the news we’ve all been waiting for: BTS will be going on a world tour. While we don’t know exact dates yet, we will in a matter of days.

The full world tour schedule will be announced on 14 January at 12am KST. Yes, that does mean the tour announcement will be in the middle of the night for us in Australia, so be prepared to set an alarm or check the schedule first thing on Wednesday morning!

BTS performed their hit Butter at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will there be a BTS concert in Australia?

We don’t know exact information about the tour yet, but we’re hoping that a world tour includes Australia (we know from experience that not all tours land Down Under).

If recent K-Pop tours are an indication, it is likely that BTS will come to Australia. After all, we’ve seen tours from Black Pink, Stray Kids and TWICE in the last few years. However, if we are basing out guesses on recent tours, there’s a chance BTS may only perform in Sydney and Melbourne.

If you live in other states, consider keeping an eye on flight sales for cheap tickets if you plan on travelling.

How to get tickets to the BTS concert Australia?

Once the tour schedule is released, we’ll have more information such as ticket on-sale dates and other tour information.

It’s likely that tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, but be prepared for a ticket showdown, because these will be in very high demand. Often, Weverse ARMY Membership holders will get first access to tickets, so it might be something to consider if you’re adamant about seeing the group on stage.

We’ll keep you updated on any news about the tour, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back in on Wednesday for updates about how to secure those tickets!

