Inspiring Vacations: 7-day highlights of Japan

“Ohayou” (good morning), I’m greeted by smiling staff as I make my way into the 7-Eleven – a staple location for any Japan trip. I grab a pickled plum onigiri, a fruit smoothie, and a ready-to-drink matcha, so I’m set for the day ahead.

Skipping the chaos of Tokyo’s train stations, I settle into a comfortable coach, led by our wonderfully funny and informative guide, Yumi. As we drive between destinations, she sprinkles in lessons on Japanese culture and history, and she teaches us fun phrases. I may have overused “Oishii” (“yummy,” or compliments to the chef), but I wasn’t leaving any delicious food unpraised on this journey!

Mt Fuji is the picture perfect volcano. (Credit: Supplied)

Driving out of Tokyo and into the Fuji Five Lakes region, we’re treated to rolling hills ablaze with the colours of autumn. Emerging from a tunnel, we’re suddenly face to face with Mt. Fuji. We were lucky enough to be there on a clear day and have crystal-clear views of the iconic volcano.

Stopping off in Oshino Hakkai Village, it feels like I’ve stepped back in time. With traditional thatched houses, shimmering koi ponds, and Mt. Fuji gently looking over us, it’s a scene straight out of a fairytale.

After a restful night in Hamamatsu, we travel to Osaka, with a day stop at the 17th-century Nagoya Castle. It’s hard to believe the castle burnt down in WWII from the air raids, then was reconstructed in 1959. In the afternoon, we make a quick stop in Kyoto, where we visit the Fushimi Inari Shrine.

Walking beneath endless red torii gates, I feel the weight of its history – it’s the head of all Inari shrines, after all. At one peaceful moment, I had the place all to myself, with not another person in sight. Magical doesn’t even begin to describe it.

After a serene day, we’re met with a contrast of neon lights and giant animatronic seafood on Dōtonbori Street in Osaka. A paradise for food and shopping, I was spoilt for choice. I tried many safe street food vendors, including kushiyaki of Kobe beef (barbecued meat on a skewer) and okonomiyaki (cabbage pancake).

The Zen Buddhist Golden Pavilion. (Credit: Supplied)

Then comes a jam-packed day in Kyoto. The streets are lined with traditional machiya wooden houses, framed by golden ginkgo trees. In the Gion district, I half hope to spot a geisha. We start at Kinkaku-ji, the stunning “Golden Pavilion,” its top two floors layered in gold leaf.

I pause in the Fudōdō Hall, light incense, and ring the bell, asking for blessings for the new year. After lunch, we wander into the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest – a peaceful sea of green stalks swaying softly in the breeze.

But my favourite moment? The viewing platform overlooking the Katsura River: sweeping valley views, autumn colours everywhere, and the distant ceremonial bell from Daihikaku Senkō-ji Temple echoing through the valley.

Back at our comfortable Crystal Exe Hotel in Osaka that night, I treated myself to a creamy bowl of ramen, local plum wine, and a cream-filled crepe. Pure joy.

The next morning, we head from Osaka to Shizuoka, stopping in Nara first. Here, deer roam freely, and I happily feed mine with 200-yen deer biscuits. Pro tip: bow, wait for them to bow back, and try not to flinch when they get a little too enthusiastic and nibble your clothes.

In the heart of the park stands Tōdai-ji Temple – Japan’s most famous temple, and home to the awe-inspiring Nara Daibutsu, a 15-metre-tall bronze Buddha that literally rendered me speechless.

We round out the day in the Iga region – the birthplace of the ninja – at the Iga-ryū Ninja Museum. The ninja show is hilarious, informative, and seriously impressive. I’ve never seen humans move so fast.

Senso-ji Temple is the oldest temple in Tokyo. (Credit: Supplied)

On our final day, we wind our way back to Tokyo. I was gobsmacked at the sky-high views from the 202-metre-high observatory at the Metropolitan Government Building. With a few yen still burning a hole in my pocket, I wander down Nakamise Street browsing for souvenirs.

Being a homeware fanatic, I detour to nearby Kappabashi Street, also known as “Kitchen Town,” and invest in high-quality handmade Japanese ceramics, chopsticks, and clever kitchen tools.

Happy with my haul, I wander the streets and take in the colourful sights of Sensō-ji Temple – the oldest temple in Tokyo.

As someone who had never been to Japan before, this 7-day tour with Inspiring Vacations felt like the perfect taster – no stress, zero planning fuss, yet so many unforgettable moments. Travel felt effortless but rich with meaning. If you love to see the world but not spend weeks organising every last detail, hauling your luggage around, or catching the wrong train, this is truly for you.

I honestly can’t wait to book my next Inspiring Vacation. More info at https://www.inspiringvacations.com/au.

