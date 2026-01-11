Score FREE return flights to Europe with Avalon Waterways’ biggest and best European deal yet

If cruising Europe’s most iconic rivers has been on your travel wish list, Avalon Waterways has just given you a very good reason to start packing.

Advertisement

The award-winning river cruise line has officially launched flight-inclusive packages – and it’s celebrating in style with free flights to Europe and savings of up to $2,600 per person on select 2026 sailings.

Yes, really. Free flights.

To mark this major milestone, Avalon Waterways is rolling out an unmissable launch offer on some of its most iconic itineraries including Magnificent Rivers of Europe, Rhine & Rhône Revealed and Danube Dreams with Prague.

These much-loved journeys combine two unforgettable weeks of river cruising across Europe, weaving through fairy-tale villages, vineyard-lined valleys and some of the continent’s most historic and beautiful cities.

Advertisement

Magnificent Rivers of Europe

Travel from Budapest to Amsterdam on a 15-day river cruise that showcases Europe at its most captivating.

Begin in Budapest and journey through three iconic capital cities – Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna – soaking up grand architecture, rich history and café culture along the way.

Glide through the postcard-perfect Wachau Valley, visit Melk’s magnificent abbey, sample local wines, and explore charming riverside towns like Dürnstein, Passau and Bamberg.

Advertisement

Sail through the dramatic Rhine Gorge, wander the lively streets of Rüdesheim, and discover medieval treasures in Nuremberg, Würzburg and Regensburg.

A guided walk in Cologne reveals its famous twin-spired cathedral before the journey ends in Amsterdam with a scenic canal cruise through its elegant waterways.

For a limited time only, enjoy free return flights and savings of up to $2600 per person.

Advertisement

Rhine & Rhône Revealed

Travel from Arles to Amsterdam on a 15-day river cruise that weaves together the art, culture and landscapes of France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Begin in sun-drenched Arles, where Roman history and the legacy of Van Gogh set the scene, before cruising through vineyard-lined Rhône towns such as Tournon and arriving in Lyon, France’s heart and a showcase of Renaissance beauty.

Continue north through the Rhine Valley, with stops in Breisach at the edge of the Black Forest and Strasbourg’s storybook La Petite France district. Discover Germany’s rich heritage in Heidelberg, Mainz and Cologne, and sail through the dramatic Rhine Gorge, where centuries-old castles rise above the river.

Advertisement

Conclude in Amsterdam, where a scenic canal cruise offers the perfect finale to this elegant journey through Europe’s most iconic waterways.

For a limited time only, enjoy free return flights and savings of up to $2100 per person.

Advertisement

Danube Dreams with Prague

Travel from Prague to Budapest on a 10-day river cruise that traces the heart of Central Europe along the Danube.

Begin with two nights in Prague, where guided sightseeing reveals the city’s most celebrated landmarks, from the Astronomical Clock to St. Vitus Cathedral. Continue to Regensburg, one of Germany’s finest medieval cities, before joining your river cruise in Vilshofen.

Sail through historic towns and storybook cities including Passau, Linz and Dürnstein, and drift through the vineyard-lined Wachau Valley, one of Austria’s most scenic stretches of river.

Visit Melk’s magnificent Benedictine Abbey and admire the baroque splendour that defines the region.

Advertisement

In Vienna, experience imperial elegance in the City of Music, then explore the charming Old Town of Bratislava.

The journey concludes in Budapest, where grand boulevards, thermal baths and panoramic views from Fisherman’s Bastion provide a fitting finale.

For a limited time only, enjoy free return flights.

Advertisement

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

Avalon Waterways has long been known for its innovative ships, spacious Panorama Suites and relaxed luxury on the river.

Now, by adding flights directly into cruise packages, the entire journey is being made smoother from the moment you book to the moment you return home.

Advertisement

The new flight-inclusive offering includes Economy class flights on premium carriers, booked directly through Avalon Waterways or your travel adviser.

The result? Less planning stress, better value, and a seamless experience that travellers will love.

And for a limited time, guests booking select 2026 departures can enjoy:

Free return flights to Europe

Savings of up to $2,600 per person

Access to two of Avalon’s most comprehensive and immersive European river itineraries

Advertisement

BOOK BEFORE IT FLIES AWAY

The current promotion is available on select 2026 departures when booked by 31 March 2026.

With free flights, major savings and numerous unforgettable itineraries on offer, there’s never been a better time to book.

For full terms and conditions, travellers should consult Avalon Waterways directly.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.