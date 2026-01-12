Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Not mentally ready to be back at work? Book a flight with these unbelievable sale deals instead!

Flights from just $49
NEED TO KNOW

  • Virgin Australia have dropped a back-to-work flight sale
  • For one week only, the airline are offering one million sale fares for just $49 one-way
  • Sale fares are available to book now until 11:59pm AEST Monday 19 January 2026 unless sold out prior
  • Velocity members are able to earn and redeem Velocity Frequent Flyer Points on all sale fares and holiday packages
If you’re back at work this week (or perhaps didn’t get the chance to take time off over Christmas and New Year), you’re not alone in thinking that it’s already time to plan a holiday.

Between the hustle and bustle of the office and the commute to and from work, it all feels a little too much — especially this early in January.

Thankfully, Virgin Australia has just launched an aptly named The ‘I’m not emotionally ready to go back to work’ sale.

Jump to:

Domestic flight sales

International flight sales

You’ll find deals across both domestic and international flights (in economy and business class), as well as savings on upgrades to premium extra legroom Economy X seating.

There are also savings to be scored on Virgin Australia Holidays by Hopper, with discounted packages featuring Economy Choice flights and hotel accommodation to destinations like the Gold Coast from $440 per person, and Bali from $699 per person.

Most travel dates for these flights are between February and September 2026, so if you’ve been eyeing off a getaway (or looking to make use of your public holidays), now’s the time to book.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals, but be sure to check out the full offering here.

Best domestic flight sales

Departure/ArrivalPrice (one-way)
Sydney <> Ballina Byronfrom $49
Sydney <> Gold Coastfrom $65
Sydney <> Sunshine Coastfrom $69
Brisbane <> Whitsunday Coastfrom $75
Sydney <> Hobartfrom $85
Melbourne <> Gold Coastfrom $89
Brisbane <> Uluṟufrom $105
Sydney <> Cairnsfrom $119
Melbourne <> Cairnsfrom $139
Melbourne <> Hamilton Islandfrom $159

Best international flight sales

Departure/ArrivalPrice (return)
Melbourne <> Bali (Denpasar)from $419
Sydney <> Bali (Denpasar)from $419
Brisbane <> Port Vila (Vanuatu)from $449
Melbourne <> Queenstownfrom $479
Sydney <> Queenstownfrom $509
Brisbane <> Queenstownfrom $589
Brisbane <> Apia (Samoa)from $679
Sydney <> Nadi (Fiji)from $605
Brisbane <> Nadi (Fiji)from $605
Melbourne <> Nadi (Fiji)from $645

Travel periods apply and fares are subject to availability. Full T&Cs at www.virginaustralia.com

