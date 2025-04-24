Five of Emily Henry’s books are being adapted into a movie or TV show

People We Meet on Vacation (or You & Me on Vacation) by Emily Henry follows two best friends, Poppy and Alex, who were inseparable and went on a holiday together every summer for 10 years – until everything changed and they stopped speaking two years ago.

In the book, Poppy feels like something’s missing in her life, so she reaches out to Alex with one last trip in mind, hoping to mend their strained relationship. As they relive old memories and navigate new feelings, there’s one thing that remains unspoken and unresolved between them…

The movie will star Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as Alex and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) as Poppy, while Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount and Lukas Gage have also been cast.

Sadly, there’s currently no release date for the People We Meet on Vacation movie, but some lucky viewers were given access to an early screening of the film, which hopefully means it won’t be too far away!