Five of Emily Henry’s books are being adapted into a movie or TV show

Best-selling author Emily Henry’s romance novels have gripped readers since her first book hit shelves in 2020. Since then, every single novel she’s written has been met with wide praise and acheived cult-like status.
If you’re a fan of her work, you’ll be glad to know that five of Emily Henry’s books are set to be adapted for the screen! Here’s everything we know so far about each movie and TV show…
People We Meet on Vacation (or You & Me on Vacation) by Emily Henry follows two best friends, Poppy and Alex, who were inseparable and went on a holiday together every summer for 10 years – until everything changed and they stopped speaking two years ago.
In the book, Poppy feels like something’s missing in her life, so she reaches out to Alex with one last trip in mind, hoping to mend their strained relationship. As they relive old memories and navigate new feelings, there’s one thing that remains unspoken and unresolved between them…
The movie will star Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as Alex and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) as Poppy, while Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount and Lukas Gage have also been cast.
Sadly, there’s currently no release date for the People We Meet on Vacation movie, but some lucky viewers were given access to an early screening of the film, which hopefully means it won’t be too far away!
Beach Read by Emily Henry is a fan-favourite novel that follows two polar opposite writers, January and Augustus, as they struggle to write their next books.
Fate has them living next door to each other in beach houses, and as they’re both stuck in creative slumps, they create a plan to help each other overcome writer’s block.
Augustus is tasked with writing something cheerful and romantic, while January sets out to craft a best-selling fiction novel. As they exchange ideas, January introduces Gus to romantic spots, while he takes her on a journey to interview cult survivors.
While they’re working on their next books, they soon discover there’s something unfolding between them.
Yulin Kuang will be adapting and directing the Beach Read movie, which is yet to be cast.
Book Lovers by Emily Henry follows literary agent Nora and book editor Charlie who cross paths during a summer holiday in a small town in North Carolina.
Although they’ve already met and aren’t exactly fans of each other, their paths keep crossing in Sunshine Falls. As their encounters become more frequent, they’re forced to not only learn about each other but also discover more about themselves.
The rom-com is set to be adapted by Sarah Heyward (Girls, Modern Love), but no cast or release date has been confirmed as of yet.
Happy Place by Emily Henry follows Harriet and Wyn who seemed perfect for each other in college, but five years later, they’ve broken up and haven’t told their friends.
They join their friend group for a getaway in Maine and decide to pretend they’re still together for the week, but old feelings resurface when they stay in the same room.
The pair keep up the act throughout the trip, but realise they might belong together after all.
Happy Place is being adapted into a TV series under Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.
Funny Story by Emily Henry follows Daphne and Miles, two different people that have one thing in common: their exes are now dating each other.
After Daphne’s fiancé, Peter, leaves her for his childhood best friend Petra, she’s heartbroken and left alone.
Needing a place to stay, she moves in with Petra’s ex, Miles, and the two come up with a plan to get back at their exes by pretending to be a couple.
But as they spend more time together, they start to develop feelings for each other.
Emily Henry herself is set to adapt the script for the Happy Place movie, which currently doesn’t have a cast or release date.