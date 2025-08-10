EXCLUSIVE: Is Bluey finished for good?

It’s the most loved kids’ show in Australia, if not the world. But could we have seen the last-ever episode of Bluey?

The show’s creator, Joe Brumm, opened up to TV WEEK about the show and its future after accepting the award for Best Children’s Program at the TV WEEK Logies. This is Bluey’s fourth Logie win.

It was another night of triumph for Bluey at the Logies. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)



“It’s a weird one,” Joe admitted, as he held the TV WEEK Logie, with wife Suzy by his side, “because I’ve sort of stepped away from the show, so it might be the last one for the show that I’ve got to do with. But it’s great.”

Joe, who was inspired by his experiences with his own two daughters to write Bluey, announced to the show’s fans in December last year that he had decided to “take a break” from his involvement in the TV series, but was working on a Bluey animated movie. He tells TV WEEK that his announcement caused “a bit of shock”.

“It just was getting a little bit hard for me to write authentically for the four- and five-year-olds,” he explains. “I was out of that world a little bit.”

“Our kids are 13 and 14 now, so a different phase,” Suzy, who has worked in the animation department for Bluey, adds.

“And I always knew, as soon as it became a little not authentic, I would move on to something else,” Joe says.

Joe and wife Suzy are now parents to teenagers. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

But the big question is: will there be another season of Bluey?

“I don’t know,” Joe admits. “Potentially, if they can put together a team or find a creator who can keep it at the same quality, then there won’t be any stopping it. But I think that’s very important to everyone involved that it doesn’t feel like a step down.”

So could Joe now move on to working on a series aimed at 13- to 14-year-olds?

“I’d love to, yeah,” he says. “Definitely.”

Bluey and her sister Bingo were a hit on the red carpet. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

As for the Bluey movie, Joe can’t give anything away just yet.

“It is one of the most fiercely guarded set of secrets,” he laughs, “but I’m really loving it, and I think it’s just so different in a lot of ways to anything that’s been done before with Bluey, so I think it will be a lot of fun.”

