Australian Survivor’s Mark breaks silence after shock exit: ‘I was seeing red’

In a season of big, bold Australian Survivor players, returnee Mark has been the biggest and boldest, controlling his tribe openly from day one. But now he’s been voted out, becoming the first member of the jury.

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“I went out there seeking redemption to fix the mistakes from last time I played,” Mark tells TV WEEK. “Obviously I didn’t win, but I’m really happy with the game that I played and I’m proud of it.”

Mark was strong in challenges. (Credit: 10)

Mark, who previously appeared on Titans V Rebels, says he felt very lucky to be asked to come back and play again. He says last time he played, he felt he let the game get away from him by not paying attention.

“So this time around, I was really focused on watching what everyone else was doing,” he explains.

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One of Mark’s biggest moves was when he took out Faith, who had previously been among his closest allies.

“I did feel bad about voting Faith out,” he admits. “I think in the next episode I shed a little tear. She’s a really good friend. She’s a great human being.

“I’m going to see her tomorrow. She doesn’t let me forget that I voted her off, but she’s still a good friend.”

As for calling Keeley a “mole” when she brought up his name at tribal council, Mark insists that’s “an Aussie reality TV classic line”.

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“So I’m just doing it for the fans of Aussie TV out there. I think I may have wanted to call her something else, but I tried to make it as PG as possible!”

Mark is happy with the way he played the game. (Credit: 10)

And then there was the tribal council where Rich got voted out. This was a particularly brutal exit, with Mark telling Caleb that Rich was “the weakest ******* ally of all time”, and then announcing, as he wrote Rich’s name down, “Rich, mate, if you wear a suit in Survivor you’ve got to earn it.”

“We were really working hard to try and get Rich to work with us,” Mark remembers. “And once I realised that wasn’t going to be the case, I think I was just seeing red. I was just really angry.

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“So yeah, I probably wouldn’t normally speak to people like that and I do feel for Rich and I’ve apologised to him after the game.”

As for what Survivor fans are saying about him on social media, Mark says everyone has an opinion, “but the ones that I listen to and the ones I care about are my closest friends and family”. He says other Survivor players from around the world have reached out to him to compliment his game.

“There’s a lot of US and some South African Survivor players that watch Australian Survivor, and they’re all pretty interested and think that I’m playing pretty well.”

Mark didn’t want to miss a thing this season. (Credit: 10)

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So would Mark return to Survivor one more time, if he was asked? Or would he go on any other TV show?

“I think that might be it for my Survivor story,” he says. “And then other TV shows… there’s no other show like Survivor. I’m a Survivor loyalist, so I think that’s it for me.”

You can tune into Australian Survivor on 10 and 10Play.

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