It’s been almost a month since Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 wrapped up.

Now, the women who won the farmers’ hearts are revealing what life is like on the farm since the cameras stopped rolling.

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle this week, Keeley, who was matched with Farmer Corey on the show, revealed she moved to the farm three weeks before the show stopped airing on TV.

She told the publication she’s loving her new life in Biloela, Queensland.

“I love it. I’m still working out of town at the moment, so I’m not on the farm full time just yet, but I will be in the foreseeable future, like the next few weeks,” she said.

“But every weekend, I get to go on crop tours with Corey. We check all the rain gauges, and I just love being in the tractor with him. It’s awesome. And the community, I can’t believe how beautiful everyone is and how many friends I’ve made so quickly. I just couldn’t have expected anything better.”

The 22-year-old is an optometrist and she’s managed to find an incredible job opportunity locally so she can continue to build her career while she starts her life with Corey.

Credit: Instagram.

Earlier this week, she shared some snippets of their life together on the farm in an Instagram reel.

“Corey is one of the most genuine, gentle and considerate people that I know. He is the embodiment of a ‘heart of gold’. Despite his constantly terrible dad jokes, Corey’s laugh can fill the room and make you feel at ease at the same time. Viewers missed out on getting to know some of the most beautiful things about Corey, but one thing I can attest to is how much care and love he has for everyone around him,” she captioned the video.

“Corey put in an enormous amount of effort to visit me regularly in Merimbula NSW where I was working, before I could make the move, and that speaks volumes to me. He also spent time with all of my family and friends and fit in like the missing piece of the puzzle (never a dull moment!),” she continued. “It is an absolute honour to love you Corey, in other words, you were worth the hard yards!”

Clarette, who was matched with Farmer Thomas on the show, moved to his farm in Kimba, South Australia, a month after the reunion episode was filmed last year.

“Being a teacher, I found a job very, very easily, which was amazing because it was pretty late in the year to be able to find a job,” she told Yahoo! Lifestyle this week “The SA government helped with my relocation costs, my flights over, so everything was pretty much done. It was a really, really smooth transition.”

Credit: Instagram.

The 35-year-old shared that she currently lives in a house in town, close to the school she’s working at, and her and Thomas split their time between there and the farm.

Last week, she posted to Instagram thanking to local community for keeping their cover while the show was still on air.

“Thank you to everyone in the community for keeping our cover, making me feel so unbelievably welcome for the past 6 months of living here and getting to know me for me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of the couple hanging out on the farm and around town together.

“To my amazing students, colleagues, new friends, gym goers and netball club you all know who you are,” she added.

The couple are currently enjoying their first road trip together, driving from Point Sinclair to Perth.

Farmer Tom and Georgia. Credit: Instagram.

During the reunion episode, Georgie, who was matched with Farmer Tom on the show, announced she had moved to Wagga Wagga, about a 25 minute drive from Tom’s farm.

“Its pretty disappointing. Because what’s the difference between Wagga and the farm, its only 25 minutes away,” Tom said, before admitting he plans to propose “soon”.

Meanwhile, it appears Farmer Jack and Sarah Linklater are still doing long distance as she lives in Cairns and he is on the farm in Tasmania.

“For us to progress, Sarah has to move down [to Tasmania], and that’s the only way we can further our relationship,” Jack admitted during the reunion episode.

