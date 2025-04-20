Growing up with a famous tennis-playing sibling, Nicole Provis, Natasha Woodbridge swore she’d never date a tennis player. But unknown to her, her sister had other plans – to match-make her with Todd Woodbridge, an up-and-coming sports star who the family had known since he was 12.

“My sister and Todd organised this dinner – that I had no idea about – and then my sister came home and asked me to go, and I said, ‘No,’ but she insisted, so I went and she strategically sat me next to Todd and the rest is history,” Tash, 51, recounts with a laugh as Woman’s Day catches up with the couple at their stunning Melbourne home.

(Credit: Alana Landsberry)

MEANT TO BE

Speaking of her sister’s motivations, Tash says, “She sensed we’d be a good fit. She’s a wise woman,” before Todd, 54, is quick to quip, “I think she wanted Tash to be a travelling companion because a few years later we ended up all on the road playing professional tennis together – and it’s a lonely life if you’re on your own – but fortunately for me Nicole decided to take Tash as a travelling companion, which worked out very well!

35-YEAR LOVE STORY

Childhood sweethearts, the pair met when Tash was 16 and Todd was 18, and married in Melbourne in 1995. After a brief stint at university, Tash decided to forgo her studies to head on the road with Todd.

“Todd was going to be on the road for long periods of time and we just thought lets give it a crack,” says Tash, adding the pair married when she was 21 and he was 24 – and despite some early naysayers they’re proof that love wins!

Back then a professional tennis player, Nine’s Tipping Point presenter and OAM broadcaster was incredibly successful, and alongside Mark Woodforde, was one half of doubles partnership The Woodies.

Among other accolades, he won 16 Grand Slam men’s double titles, and was a gold medallist at the 1996 Summer Olympics. He credits a lot of his success to Tash.

“There’s a commitment to the business of becoming an athlete, so Tash plays the role of wife, psychologist, mother, home keeper – she has kept normality in our lives. We had 38 weeks of a year on the

road for 17 years – I wouldn’t have had the success that I’ve had without Tash,” he says proudly.

(Credit: Alana Landsberry)

HIGHS & LOWS

Luckily for the couple, who recently became empty-nesters after their kids Zara, 24, and Beau, 22, left home – the hard times have been few and far between.

There is one memory though, when Todd had a heart attack in 2022. Recalling the moment, Tash says her husband had got up early to work out in their home gym and when he came upstairs, she immediately knew something was wrong and drove him to hospital.

“I remember being in the car going, ‘You are not leaving me now, no, no, you are not going anywhere.’

“That was my hardest moment and then being in the hospital, and not able to be with him but being told he’s had a heart attack. But there have been many, many, many good moments. We’ve got a bucket load – we’re very lucky!”

When asked the secret of their long and happy union, Todd says, “Communication and doing things together – it’s so important to find a hobby you both like, that takes you to different places. We’ve done that through our love of sport, travel, music and theatre.”

Tash adds, “We met so young and got along so well, and I understood there are more lows than highs in tennis. But in the long run I think you need to marry your best friend. Now, it’s 30 years later, but we still know each other inside out and we’re very happy and content. I’d rather be doing things with him than anyone else.”

(Credit: Alana Landsberry)

