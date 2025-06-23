Sonia Kruger’s “terrifying” reprisal of Tina Sparkle

There was a special guest star on Sunday night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars — Tina Sparkle!

As a special treat for viewers, co-host Sonia Kruger hit the dancefloor with reigning champion Ian Waite. She channelled Tina Sparkle, her iconic character from Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film Strictly Ballroom, in a gold gown with a feather trim.

The pair performed a waltz and Ian finally achieved his dream of dancing with Tina Sparkle.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Sonia said returning to the dancefloor as a former professional dancer was “terrifying”.

“Because, like most of the celebrities that go on the show, you look at it and watch the professionals and it looks really easy and being a former professional, I thought ‘look, how hard can it be, right’?” she told the publication.

“But then once you start training and your feet are literally bleeding — like I’ve got really horrific photos I wouldn’t show to anybody — because … your body really suffers from it.”

Sonia and Ian on the dancefloor. Credit: Channel 7.

Despite Sonia’s trepidations, her turn around the dancefloor was a hit with fans!

“Beautifully danced — you definitely haven’t lost your sparkle Sonia,” one person commented, while another added. “Tina Sparkle needs to appear every episode”.

Fans were particularly impressed with Sonia’s athleticism on the dancefloor, just months out from a milestone birthday.

“Hard to believe it’s 33 years since Sonia played Tina Sparkle in Strictly Ballroom, and that she’s only a few months off turning 60. Impressive,” one person wrote.

“You are kidding me, no way is Sonia that age,” another added,

“Once you have it, you will never lose it,” chimed in a third.

Dancing With The Stars‘ fans also requested that Sonia appear on the dancefloor more often.

Sonia as Tina Sparkle in Strictly Ballroom. Credit: Instagram.

“So good DWTS is showcasing their own pro dancers — show us more of these please Channel 7. Tonight with Sonia’s dance was a highlight,” one person commented.

“And that is how it is done by the professionals… love watching the pros when they dance,” added another.

Some even requested a special performance by Sonia and former DTWS judges and fellow Strictly Ballroom castmates Todd McKenney and Paul Mercurio.

“Great performance, but I’d love to see Sonia & Todd dance together. They did a bit years ago,” one person said.

However, the fans might be in for disappointment, as Sonia told the Daily Telegraph she’s not sure she would “want to put myself through that again”.

In the early 1990s, when Sonia first heard Baz Luhrmann was making Strictly Ballroom, she decided to reach out to him to try to snag a role. It was a move that well and truly paid off.

“And that led to the relationship with Baz. So I think, if anything, it’s taught me a great lesson, which is … if you really want to do something in your life, you can go out there and make it happen.,” she told the publication.