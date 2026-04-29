‘So pale, shaken’: Star tells of moment Nicole Kidman hospitalised

A co-star of Nicole Kidman has detailed the moment the Hollywood actress was hospitalised after continuing with filming commitments despite being “so sick”.

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Nick Offerman, who starred with Nicole in the Apple TV show Margo’s Got Money Troubles, revealed the on-set drama happened when Nicole was making her first appearance as former pro wrestler Lace in the show.

On the first day Nicole was due to film, she had the flu, Nick told People, adding that the cast and crew felt it was “such a bummer” as they had been set to film a big scene that day.

“It’s about 8 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11am, the word comes in: Nicole’s coming,” the star told the outlet, adding that Nicole was “so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad”.

Nicole Kidman pushed her body to the limit on-set. (Credit: getty)

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Despite that, the Big Little Lies star continued to battle through.

“She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character,” Nick shared.

The day, however, took its toll, with Nicole taken to hospital afterwards and given an IV drip.

“And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn’t lose a minute of your value,” Nick shared. “It was so generous. It was astonishing.”

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Nicole was shooting for her new show Margo’s Got Money Troubles when the incident occurred. (Credit: Apple TV)

It’s not the first time that Nicole has pushed her body to the limits for an acting role.

Speaking previously to Zendaya during an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Nicole revealed how her body had suffered as she performed scenes on Big Little Lies and the erotic thriller Babygirl.

“It’s really taxing going through all of those emotions,” the star shared.

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“So you’re putting yourself through the trauma. On Babygirl, there were parts that are now not in the film that we shot that gave me – it was exhausting, but it was also just emotionally disturbing,

“The same when I was doing Big Little Lies. That was disturbing to my body and my psyche because I couldn’t tell what was real and what wasn’t. I would have real bruises all over my back and body.

It’s not the first time Nicole has pushed her body for a role. (Credit: Getty)

“My brain would say, ‘Hold on. You’re hurt.’ So I’ve done things where they clean my chakras and pray and get out the sage.

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“Honestly, I’ll take whatever so I can step into the next place free and not scarred or damaged or wounded,” she added.

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