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Lisa Kudrow reveals the HUGE pay check the Friends cast still earn from the show

But sources say the rest of the cast isn't happy about the admission.
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Profile picture of Laura Masia

Lisa Kudrow has revealed the absolutely huge amount of money that she and the rest of the Friends cast still earn in residuals each year. But reportedly, her co-stars aren’t happy about the admission.

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Kudrow — who played Phoebe during the shows run from 1994 to 2004 — revealed in an interview with Times of London, the 62-year-old revealed that she and her co-stars earnt a whopping $27 million AUD ($20 million USD) every year from residual payments.

The cast of Friends; David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. (Image: NBC)

While fans were fascinated to discover just how much the Friends cast were earning all these years later, some sources allege that the cast themselves were not happy that Kudrow spilt the beans publicly.

According to an insider source speaking Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack, the others were “stunned Lisa said it out loud”.

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“Nobody talks about the money. That has always been the unspoken rule,” they said.

“They’ve always been disciplined about it. You never hear Jen talking about residuals. You never hear Courteney talking about syndication checks. There’s a reason for that.”

Lisa Kudrow has had a long and successful career since Friends. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The insiders claim that this is for optics and safety.

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“Lisa just put a target on all of their backs,” they claimed.

“Once people hear that number, everything changes — security, expectations, lawsuits, pressure, even who starts asking for money.

Recently, Kudrow spoke candidly to Capital FM about how she rewatched the beloved sitcom for the first time in years after her co-star Matthew Perry passed away.

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“After Matthew passed away, there were marathons [on TV] and that was really comforting watching the show, also just because it makes me laugh, and there he was,” she said.

“He was so funny, I mean, the funniest. Sorry everybody else but just truly.”

You can watch all seasons of Friends on HBO Max.

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Profile picture of Laura Masia
Laura Masia

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