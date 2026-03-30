Lisa Kudrow Says Watching ‘Friends’ Reruns Helped Her Grieve Matthew Perry

Friends star Lisa Kudrow is opening up about how she coped with the loss of her late co-star Matthew Perry and the note he left behind.

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Nearly three years after the actor’s tragic death, Kudrow has revealed that watching reruns of the beloved sitcom has helped her grieving process.

“After Matthew passed away, there were marathons [on TV] and that was really comforting watching the show, also just because it makes me laugh, and there he was,” she told Capital FM.

“He was so funny, I mean, the funniest. Sorry everybody else but just truly.”

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow’s friendship continued long after Friends came to an end. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for Lollipop Theater Network)

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Since turning to the series following Perry’s death, the 62-year-old actress has enjoyed taking a walk down memory lane.

“I didn’t watch every episode when we were shooting,” she admitted.

“I had a kid and none of us were.”

Friends became a huge, worldwide hit, turning the stars into household names. (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

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Watching Friends reruns isn’t the only way Kudrow has stayed close to Perry’s memory.

In January 2025, she revealed to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that she found a note from the late 17 Again actor that she didn’t find until after he’d passed away. Matthew had given her a cookie jar from set on the last day of filming. While she loved the sentimental gift, she never thought to look in the jar.

“Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” Kudrow explained.

“I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it.”

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While she’s keeping what the note said private, Kudrow noted that the timing was “everything”.

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 from an accidental ketamine overdose after a decades-long struggle with addiction.

Five people were charged in connection with his death for supplying and distributing the drug to the actor.

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