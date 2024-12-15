Inside Patti Newton’s secret family heartache

Content warning: This article discusses mental health and domestic violence.

For almost 13 years, Patti Newton has been living out a mother’s nightmare: constantly reaching out to her estranged son Matthew on the other side of the world and never getting anywhere with her hopes to reunite.

Now a family friend has revealed that behind the scenes, Matthew’s rift with his younger sister Lauren could be one of the reasons he’s still distancing himself from his famous family in Australia.

Patti Newton wants son Matthew to come home and make peace with his sister Lauren. (Image: Media Mode, Getty)

PATTI NEWTON FIGHTING FOR HER SON

Matthew left the country for New York back in 2011 to start over after a string of domestic violence charges against him and a publicised battle with his mental health.

It wasn’t long before he met and fell for New Yorker Catherine – the daughter of American politician Eric – and started his career over as a director. But even when things have been looking up for Matthew, his frostiness towards his mother Patti, 79, has continued – despite her relentless efforts to maintain a relationship with him over the years.

“Patti continues to explore avenues of communication that respect Matthew’s boundaries, however that is not always reciprocated,” the family friend tells Woman’s Day.

“I know Patti does try to maintain contact with Matthew but she doesn’t always hear back from him. It is sad that she has come to terms with this level of contact.”

In the wake of Matthew’s split from Catherine and with the Christmas season looming, Patti’s efforts to get through to her son have ramped up as she worries about his fragile mental state.

“I’d imagine she would send Matty a gift and card for Christmas but at this stage, Patti isn’t expecting much back,” the pal continues. “I know she’s been through hell and back with him and her close circle have repeatedly told her to give him space, but that’s easier said than done when a mother worries about her child.”

Matthew and Lauren haven’t been close for years, with family friends revealing Matt is jealous of his sister’s relationship with his mum. (Image: Getty)

‘UNDERLYING’ FAMILY ISSUES

As heartbroken Patti remains optimistic of a reunion with Matthew, 47, friends of the family are at a loss as to why he acts so “dismissive” of his mother and family.

Even if he didn’t want to return to the country where his reputation was tarnished all those years ago through his encounters with the criminal justice system, an insider explains, “Matthew has a residence in New York and while it wouldn’t be impossible to bring the Newtons together for Christmas, there are a few underlying issues that might be keeping them all apart.”

One such issue, according to the source, is the trope of sibling rivalry, with Matthew’s feelings towards his younger sister Lauren a possible factor in the family’s estrangement.

“Matthew has always been quite jealous of the relationship his sister Lauren has with their mother,” the source says.

“I would say there wouldn’t be much communication, if any at all, between the Newton siblings.”

Patti’s son is living in New York after separating from his wife. (Image: Getty)

Patti and Lauren, 44, have always been close, but perhaps even more so since the distance with Matthew and the death of their beloved Bert in 2021. The mother and daughter live near each other in Melbourne, and Patti is a hands-on and loving grandmother to Lauren’s six kids.

The family friend says the sibling tension has often caused problems, although “there hasn’t been that much animosity coming from Lauren’s side”.

“It was undeniable that Patti’s mother Eunice had a special relationship with granddaughter Lauren – the generations of women were inseparable and Matthew had felt excluded from the bond shared between the women in his family,” the source says.

BROKEN DREAMS

Another possible cause for Matthew’s apparent refusal to see his family? The actor has always hoped to become a father, possibly making Lauren’s happy home life with longtime husband Matt Welsh and their children “hard” for him to see.

“Matthew had dreamed of a family of his own and had felt like his marriage to Catherine would be his chance to be a father,” the insider says. “That could also be keeping Matthew from reconnecting with his family. That disappointment can sometimes keep people apart.”

If you or someone you know is going through a hard time, contact Beyond Blue 24/7 online at BeyondBlue.org.au or on 1300 22 4636



