Married At First Sight Australia participant Melissa Rawson has made an emotional confession to social media after her son was taken to the hospital for stitches.

Advertisement

The mother of three-year-old twins, Levi and Tate with her husband, Bryce Ruthven, reflected on the “traumatic” event that occurred a week prior to the video being shared to Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Last week on of our three year old twins split his head open and was rushed to emergency,” she began.

“And while he will make a complete recovery, it was very traumatic not only to watch him have two very large needles and a stitch in his head.”

Advertisement

The former reality TV star then continued to reflect on the birth of her twins. Levi and Tate were born ten weeks prematurely in October 2021, and therefore had to remain in the intensive care unit (NCIU) to help them reach term.

(Credit: Instagram)

“It really took me back to when the twins were first born at 29 weeks, especially for this twin that was born with a brain bleed,” she said.

“I spent nearly two months in hospital watching machines breathe for my babies, watching them with needles longer than their arms. But also watching the amazing things that the doctors and nurses and the hospital staff did to keep my children alive when I couldn’t keep them inside me long enough.”

Advertisement

The premature arrival of her twins was a complete “shock” for the parents, with Mel previously revealing they had “no medical indication.”

(Credit: Instagram)

It was difficult for Mel to remain positive at the time.

““I definitely am not as positive as you are [Bryce], but you know they’re little fighters. They’re little champions,” she said on Instagram at the time.

Advertisement

In the Instagram video shared in May 2025, Mel highlighted she is a “proud ambassador” of Miracle Babies Foundation and encouraged people to donate if possible.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.