Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

MAFS Melissa Rawson reflects on her twins birth as one son was “rushed to emergency” for stitches

Twins, Levi and Tate were born prematurely in 2021.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
TV Week logo with white text on a red background. Profile
Loading the player...

Married At First Sight Australia participant Melissa Rawson has made an emotional confession to social media after her son was taken to the hospital for stitches. 

Advertisement

The mother of three-year-old twins, Levi and Tate with her husband, Bryce Ruthven, reflected on the “traumatic” event that occurred a week prior to the video being shared to Instagram. 

(Credit: Instagram)

“Last week on of our three year old twins split his head open and was rushed to emergency,” she began. 

“And while he will make a complete recovery, it was very traumatic not only to watch him have two very large needles and a stitch in his head.” 

Advertisement

The former reality TV star then continued to reflect on the birth of her twins. Levi and Tate were born ten weeks prematurely in October 2021, and therefore had to remain in the intensive care unit (NCIU) to help them reach term. 

(Credit: Instagram)

“It really took me back to when the twins were first born at 29 weeks, especially for this twin that was born with a brain bleed,” she said. 

“I spent nearly two months in hospital watching machines breathe for my babies, watching them with needles longer than their arms. But also watching the amazing things that the doctors and nurses and the hospital staff did to keep my children alive when I couldn’t keep them inside me long enough.”

Advertisement

The premature arrival of her twins was a complete “shock” for the parents, with Mel previously revealing they had “no medical indication.” 

(Credit: Instagram)

It was difficult for Mel to remain positive at the time.

““I definitely am not as positive as you are [Bryce], but you know they’re little fighters. They’re little champions,” she said on Instagram at the time. 

Advertisement

In the Instagram video shared in May 2025, Mel highlighted she is a “proud ambassador” of Miracle Babies Foundation and encouraged people to donate if possible.

TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement