Inside Kyle Sandilands’ massive pay deal: The hidden millions behind his salary

We always knew Kyle Sandilands was making serious money – with a $100 million 10-year deal – but the real breakdown of his pay packet shows just how stacked the deal actually was.

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Before his dramatic fallout with ARN Media, the shock jock wasn’t just earning a headline salary – he had multiple income streams baked into one of the most generous contracts in Australian radio.

(Credit: Getty)

His base salary alone sat at a massive $7.4 million per year – and already, it put him at the very top of the industry. But that figure only scratches the surface, according to news.com.au.

On top of his base pay, Kyle reportedly pocketed:

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$200,000 a year in consultancy fees – essentially extra cash for additional input beyond hosting.

$2 million annually just to license the brand of The Kyle and Jackie O Show – meaning the name itself was a money-maker.

$500,000 a year in “contra airtime,” tied to on-air advertising arrangements on the show.

$120,000 flight allowance – because even travel was covered in style.

When you stack it all together, Kyle’s yearly earnings reportedly climbed to around: $10.22 million per year, and that’s before any other potential bonuses or side deals.

(Credit: Getty)

The eye-watering salary is now at the centre of a huge legal fight. Kyle is taking ARN to court in an $88 million battle, claiming his termination was unjust and that the network is trying to escape a long-term, high-cost contract.

His argument? That the kind of explosive on-air behaviour he’s known for wasn’t just accepted – it was actively encouraged and promoted.

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ARN, on the other hand, is standing firm and preparing to fight the claims.

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