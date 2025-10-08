Jennifer Aniston begins extensive renovations on new Los Angeles mansion, sparking speculation her new beau is moving in!

Jennifer Aniston is giving her latest real estate purchase a major makeover, and it’s sparking speculation about her romantic future!

The beloved actress, 56, purchased a stunning five-bedroom Bel Air mansion for AU$11.4 million earlier this year, and rumours are swirling she’s creating a love nest for her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, to move into.

Located right next door to her existing $32 million estate, the property is already undergoing extensive renovations – and the changes are dramatic.

New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the home’s recently remodeled pool has been completely drained, stripped of tiles, and is being filled in entirely.

The surrounding landscaping has also been torn out, and eco-friendly solar panels that once covered the roof have been removed.

Jen recently purchased a property right near her long-standing Bel Air home. (Credit: Backgrid)

CREATING HER DREAM COMPOUND

Building permits reveal Jennifer Aniston has big plans for the 4,853-square-foot property, including remodelling three bathrooms and the kitchen.

She’s seemingly ditching the current French Riviera-style interiors with dark mahogany features for a more modern look.

Real estate experts suggest the Morning Wars star is essentially expanding her empire.

“This is about expanding the boundaries of her current home,” Doug Perry, a strategic financing advisor, said.

The new property could serve as a guesthouse or annex to her main 8,500-square-foot mansion, creating an impressive private compound.

Things seem to be getting serious for Jen and Jim! (Credit: Backgrid)

COULD JIM BE MOVING IN?

But here’s where it gets interesting: could the renovated property become a love nest for Jen and her new partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49?

The couple has reportedly been practically inseparable since meeting earlier this year, vacationing together in Mallorca and enjoying numerous dinner dates around LA.

They even bonded over their shared love of rescue dogs – Jennifer’s Labrador Lord Chesterfield and schnauzer Clyde have already made friends with Jim’s rescue pup, Odie.

In a heartfelt letter to his followers, Jim recently opened up about finding love again, writing: “I found love again, but only after I learned how to align with love from the inside out.”

He described overcoming personal struggles through the hypnotherapy methods he now teaches, saying he “reprogrammed” his subconscious and “let go of the belief that I was broken.”

SAFETY FIRST

The renovations also come after a terrifying incident in May when a stalker rammed the gates of her original Bel Air home while she was inside. The actress was reportedly “extremely shaken up” by the ordeal, and told Vanity Fair in August that her security detail is a “necessity, not glamorous.”

The expanded property would certainly give her more privacy and a larger security perimeter – something that’s clearly become a priority.

The actress also recently renovated her Montecito summer house. (Credit: Backgrid)

MULTIPLE RETREATS

And this isn’t Jen’s only escape from the spotlight. She’s also made her $22.8 million Montecito home – purchased from Oprah Winfrey in 2022 – her summer base. The coastal property offers a peaceful retreat where she can “let her hair down” away from the LA hustle.

With renovations now underway on her latest Bel Air home, it’s clear Jennifer Aniston is building an impressive property portfolio. And only time will tell whether this new addition will be a private sanctuary or a new home for her and her beau…

